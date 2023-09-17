Lamar Odom Involved In Car Crash, Smashes Up His Mercedes

Lamar Odom was involved in a car accident early Monday morning in a residential area near his home in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, Odom dropped his phone in the car while driving home from a friend's place in Northridge. While reaching around to find it, he lost control and swerved into a parked car around 3:00 AM.

He hit the parked vehicle with enough force to propel it into another stationary car. The airbags deployed, but he wasn't injured nor did he request medical assistance. As visible in TMZ's photos of the accident, his white Mercedes is quite banged up.

Read More: Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Still Feels Bad For Tristan Thompson & Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom Attends Lakers-Suns Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Lamar Odom attends OxeFit Mixer at the LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Game hosted by Magic Johnson and DJ D-Nice at Crypto.com Arena on December 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Police Department didn't take a report while responding to the scene. Odom apparently explained he hadn't been drinking and even owns his own rehab facilities. They did not feel the need to perform a field sobriety test and left after watching everyone involved exchange insurance information.

While he was sober during the recent incident, Odom has been vocal about his struggles with substance abuse in the past. Back in 2015, the former Los Angeles Lakers star was hospitalized after overdosing at a legal brothel in Crystal, Nevada. He reportedly suffered kidney failure, several heart attacks, and 12 strokes, and was placed on life support before regaining consciousness. He and Khloe Kardashian had been going through the process of divorce at the time. In the wake of the incident, Khloe withdrew her filing, although had no intention of reconciling with Odom. After getting clean, Odom referred to himself as a "walking miracle" who had "cheated death." He also admitted to US Weekly that his drug use made "the end of [his basketball] career come along a little faster."

Read More: Lamar Odom Explains How Kobe Came To Him In A Dream

[Via]