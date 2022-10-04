Lamar Odom received a ton of guidance from Kobe Bryant throughout his NBA career. There were times when Odom was down and out due to his addiction, but Kobe was always there for him. The former teammates had a close bond, and Bryant always wished the best for Odom, even if Lamar was consistently getting himself into some trouble.

Odom has been very open and honest about Kobe’s death has affected him. In fact, Odom has had some dreams involving Kobe, which have been quite eye-opening for him. While speaking to Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Odom divulged on one dream that involved Kobe speaking on the afterlife.

“He come to me in dreams too. When I was on the Big Brother house, I was there for 26 days, he came to me like in four dreams. The last dream, it was real vivid. He said something to me and I’m not gone ever, ever forget. We were having a shooting contest, and Kobe was so good at shooting the ball because he can step into the ball with either foot, left or right,” Odom said. “We get to the three-point line, right wing, and he looked back at me [and] he said, ‘Hello, the afterlife ain’t what people make it up to be.’ … I didn’t know how to take that. Did he mean he misses the girls? His mission is not done yet? Get it all in now because you don’t know what to expect? That just stuck with me.”

These dreams are having a major impact on Odom, and it is clear that he misses Kobe quite a bit. Hopefully, he is able to find peace in these dreams that allow him to spend just a bit more time with his former friend.