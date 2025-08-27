T-Hood was tragically killed earlier this month on August 9 after succumbing to several gunshot wounds at his home in Snellville, Georgia.

"Tevin Hood was a devoted father and a supportive co-parent. He was deeply involved in his daughter’s life, and to her, he was the very best dad. His loss leaves an unimaginable void. What we do know at this time is that Tevin Hood was shot from the back four times. That fact is both deeply troubling and heartbreaking to his loved ones. And, there was only one person left to tell their side of the story."

More and more developments have come to light after the loss of Georgia rapper T-Hood earlier this month. In the days and weeks following his passing, we know where his gunshot wounds were, for example. Thanks to a Gwinnett County Medical Examiner, he was shot in the back, abdomen, buttocks, and thighs.

