More and more developments have come to light after the loss of Georgia rapper T-Hood earlier this month. In the days and weeks following his passing, we know where his gunshot wounds were, for example. Thanks to a Gwinnett County Medical Examiner, he was shot in the back, abdomen, buttocks, and thighs.
Additionally, the police report states that two other people got into a dispute with T-Hood. One of them was a woman, who allegedly was injured as a result. The other person's identity is not clear. However, there's belief that the rapper's girlfriend's brother, Ky Frost, was the one who pulled the trigger.
This could mean that Hood's girlfriend, Kelsie, was T-Hood's house in Snellville, Georgia, where he was gunned down. Moreover, it's been alleged that the late MC pulled a gun out during this altercation. Because of that, his murder was speculated to be an act of self-defense.
But now, thanks to an update from The Neighborhood Talk, we know it's a homicide. The medical examiner upgraded it to that yesterday as originally caught by 11 Alive. The family of T-Hood released a statement after learning about the autopsy.
T-Hood Passing
"Tevin Hood was a devoted father and a supportive co-parent. He was deeply involved in his daughter’s life, and to her, he was the very best dad. His loss leaves an unimaginable void. What we do know at this time is that Tevin Hood was shot from the back four times. That fact is both deeply troubling and heartbreaking to his loved ones. And, there was only one person left to tell their side of the story."
The statement ends with, "There are still more facts to uncover, but what remains certain is that justice must be served for Tevin's daughter - whether through criminal accountability, civil action, or both."
T-Hood's family also hired a legal rep from Michael S. Wilensky law firm. Our continued thoughts and prayers continue to go out to them and everyone else affected.