Ky Frost Cleared By Police Amid T-Hood Shooting Investigation

T-Hood died at the age of 33 last month after being shot multiple times at his home in Snellville, Georgia.

T-Hood's life came to a tragic end last month when he was shot multiple times at his home in Snellville, Georgia. Police had been dispatched to the area shortly before the shooting for a dispute that involved an injured woman. Upon arrival, they found that the Atlanta rapper had suffered various bullet wounds, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries at the age of 33.

The brother of T-Hood's girlfriend Kelsie Frost, Ky, was later detained for questioning. Now, TMZ reports that the Gwinnett County PD believe he acted in self-defense, and are working on their report to send off to the D.A. The D.A. will determine whether or not Ky is charged.

Officials believe T-Hood was shot during an alleged argument with Ky, and that T-Hood was allegedly the primary aggresor. After his passing, disturbing footage of T-Hood allegedly assaulting Kelsie in bed surfaced online.

This latest update comes just a few days after Ky broke his silence amid the investigation with a vague social media post. "I been thru so much sh*t I need a back rub [crying emoji]," he captioned a mirror selfie on Instagram.

T-Hood Death
B2K In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Rapper T-Hood performs onstage at State Farm Arena on April 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

It also comes shortly after T-Hood's death was officially ruled a homicide. In response, his family issued a heartfelt statement.

"Tevin Hood was a devoted father and a supportive co-parent. He was deeply involved in his daughter’s life, and to her, he was the very best dad," it begins. "His loss leaves an unimaginable void. What we do know at this time is that Tevin Hood was shot from the back four times. That fact is both deeply troubling and heartbreaking to his loved ones. And, there was only one person left to tell their side of the story."

"There are still more facts to uncover," the statement continues. "But what remains certain is that justice must be served for Tevin's daughter - whether through criminal accountability, civil action, or both."

