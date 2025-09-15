Ky Frost Breaks His Silence Amid T-Hood Shooting Allegations

Ky Frost Breaks Silence T-Hood Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: T-Hood appears onstage during Juiceland at Vinyl on September 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
T-Hood was shot multiple times at his home in Snellville, Georgia in August, leading to his untimely death.

In August of this year, T-Hood was shot multiple times at his home in Snellville, Georgia, resulting in his untimely death. Police were reportedly dispatched to a dispute in the area before the shooting, and arrived to find the rapper seriously injured. He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, but sadly, he succumbed to his injuries.

At the time of writing, nobody has been charged in the shooting, though one individual was detained for questioning. Reportedly, this was the brother of T-Hood's girlfriend Kelsie Frost, Ky. This has resulted in speculation that he was the alleged shooter. He's since broken his silence following a short social media break, though he didn't address the allegations directly.

"I been thru so much sh*t I need a back rub [crying emoji]," he captioned a mirror selfie.

T-Hood Death

Late last month, a Gwinnett County Medical Examiner officially ruled T-Hood's death a homicide. In response, his family issued a heartfelt statement.

"Tevin Hood was a devoted father and a supportive co-parent. He was deeply involved in his daughter’s life, and to her, he was the very best dad," it reads. "His loss leaves an unimaginable void. What we do know at this time is that Tevin Hood was shot from the back four times. That fact is both deeply troubling and heartbreaking to his loved ones. And, there was only one person left to tell their side of the story."

"There are still more facts to uncover, but what remains certain is that justice must be served for Tevin's daughter - whether through criminal accountability, civil action, or both," the statement concludes.

After T-Hood's passing, his family posted a phone call in which Kelsie Frost appears to confirm that her brother could have allegedly been involved. Security footage of T-Hood allegedly assaulting her in bed later surfaced online, along with texts from Kelsie to his mother alleging that he put his hands on her.

