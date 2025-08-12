Kelsie Frost Allegedly Implicates Her Brother In T-Hood’s Death

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: T-Hood appears onstage during Juiceland at Vinyl on September 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Earlier this month, police found T-Hood outside of his Snellville, Georgia home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Earlier this month, T-Hood was shot and killed outside of his Snellville, Georgia home at the age of 33. According to Gwinnett County police, they were dispatched to an alleged dispute shortly before the shooting. When they arrived, however, T-Hood had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. They then took him to a nearby hospital where he passed away. Reportedly, investigators detained one individual for questioning, and no charges have been filed.

As fans continue to mourn the loss of T-Hood, his family has taken to social media to provide them with new alleged information related to his death. Recently, they posted a recording of a phone call that was later shared by The Neighborhood Talk. In it, his girlfriend Kelsie Frost allegedly tells one of his family members, “I don’t condone that sh**, brother or not.”

The family member then alleges, “Idk how they would let him out when you told them that your brother shot Tevin." Frost allegedly responds, “exactly.” For now, the authenticity of the recording has not been confirmed.

T-Hood Death

Once news of T-Hood's passing hit the internet, social media users began to speculate. Some even began to suspect that Frost could have allegedly had something to do with it. She quickly took to Instagram to shut down the rumors. In a lengthy post, she assured the public that she would never want anything bad to happen to T-Hood.

“I can’t sit back and let this narrative being created go on. The love of my life is GONE. I am sick to my stomach. I don’t wish this on anyone," she began, "I don’t even have time to grieve or say my respects in the right manner because I am defending myself, being attacked by the people who are creating weird and sick rumors."

She concluded, "I didn’t harm him or ask anyone to harm him!!! I didn’t ask for this. I would NEVER!"

