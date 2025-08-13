Police Reveal T-Hood’s Fatal Shooting Could Have Been Self-Defense

T-Hood passed away earlier this month at the age of 33 following a deadly shooting in Snellville, Georgia.

T-Hood was fatally shot outside of his Snellville, Georgia home earlier this month at the age of 33. As fans continue to mourn the tragic loss, authorities have revealed more information about the case. Gwinnett County police claim they were dispatched to an alleged dispute shortly before they discovered T-Hood, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Per Fox 5, the dispute allegedly involved a woman who was inside of the home and got injured during an argument. Allegedly, the gunman came to the home during the dispute and shots were fired. The Neighborhood Talk reports that he stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police claim the gunman could have acted in self defense.

This latest update comes shortly after T-Hood's family took to social media to share a recording of an alleged phone call between his girlfriend Kelsie Frost and a member of his family. In it, she allegedly says, “I don’t condone that sh**, brother or not.”

“Idk how they would let him out when you told them that your brother shot Tevin," the family member then alleges. “Exactly," she allegedly responded.

Read More: Kelsie Frost Allegedly Implicates Her Brother In T-Hood’s Death

T-Hood Death

Social media users suspected that Frost could have allegedly had something to do with T-Hood's untimely death early on. She vehemently denied these rumors in a lengthy Instagram post, insisting that she would never want him to get hurt.

“I can’t sit back and let this narrative being created go on. The love of my life is GONE. I am sick to my stomach. I don’t wish this on anyone," she wrote, "I don’t even have time to grieve or say my respects in the right manner because I am defending myself, being attacked by the people who are creating weird and sick rumors."

She added, "I didn’t harm him or ask anyone to harm him!!! I didn’t ask for this. I would NEVER!" At the time of writing, she's not publicly addressed his family's latest allegations.

Read More: T-Hood, “Ready 2 Go” Rapper, Shot & Killed At Georgia Home, Investigation Underway

