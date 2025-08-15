T-Hood was shot multiple times outside of his Snellville, Georgia home this month, leading to his untimely death at the age of 33. Reportedly, Gwinnett County police were dispatched to a dispute in the area shortly before the shooting. They arrived to find the rapper seriously hurt. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Investigators detained one individual for questioning, and for now, no charges have been filed.

As news of the fatal shooting continues to make its rounds online, more questions have arisen about what could have led up to it. Earlier this week, his family took to social media to share a recording of an alleged phone call between one of them and T-Hood's girlfriend, Kelsie Frost.

“I don’t condone that sh**, brother or not," she allegedly tells them in the recording. “Idk how they would let him out when you told them that your brother shot Tevin," the family member says. She allegedly responds, “exactly.”

Police later confirmed that the dispute they were dispatched to involved a woman who'd allegedly been injured during an argument. They noted that the shooting could have been an act of defense.

T-Hood Death

Now, disturbing footage captured by a home security camera has surfaced online. In it, Frost is seen lying in bed when T-Hood allegedly enters the room and violently grabs her. It's unclear why he allegedly did this. The caption of the video shared by The Neighborhood Talk suggests it was "random."

In addition to the footage, text messages Frost and T-Hood's mother allegedly exchanged ahead of his passing also recently leaked. "Your son putting his hands on me," Frost allegedly wrote before asking for someone to send an Uber for his belongings. "Ok, Thanks," T-Hood's mother allegedly responded.