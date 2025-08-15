T-Hood Allegedly Assaults Kelsie Frost In Disturbing Leaked Video Before Fatal Shooting

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: T-Hood appears onstage during Juiceland at Vinyl on September 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Earlier this month, T-Hood passed away at the age of 33 after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds outside of his Snellville, Georgia home.

T-Hood was shot multiple times outside of his Snellville, Georgia home this month, leading to his untimely death at the age of 33. Reportedly, Gwinnett County police were dispatched to a dispute in the area shortly before the shooting. They arrived to find the rapper seriously hurt. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Investigators detained one individual for questioning, and for now, no charges have been filed.

As news of the fatal shooting continues to make its rounds online, more questions have arisen about what could have led up to it. Earlier this week, his family took to social media to share a recording of an alleged phone call between one of them and T-Hood's girlfriend, Kelsie Frost.

“I don’t condone that sh**, brother or not," she allegedly tells them in the recording. “Idk how they would let him out when you told them that your brother shot Tevin," the family member says. She allegedly responds, “exactly.”

Police later confirmed that the dispute they were dispatched to involved a woman who'd allegedly been injured during an argument. They noted that the shooting could have been an act of defense.

Read More: Police Reveal T-Hood’s Fatal Shooting Could Have Been Self-Defense

T-Hood Death

Now, disturbing footage captured by a home security camera has surfaced online. In it, Frost is seen lying in bed when T-Hood allegedly enters the room and violently grabs her. It's unclear why he allegedly did this. The caption of the video shared by The Neighborhood Talk suggests it was "random."

In addition to the footage, text messages Frost and T-Hood's mother allegedly exchanged ahead of his passing also recently leaked. "Your son putting his hands on me," Frost allegedly wrote before asking for someone to send an Uber for his belongings. "Ok, Thanks," T-Hood's mother allegedly responded.

In a later text, Frost appeared to allege that T-Hood had pushed her, slammed her doors, tried to pop her tires, and more.

Read More: Kelsie Frost Allegedly Implicates Her Brother In T-Hood’s Death

