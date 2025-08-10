T-Hood, “Ready 2 Go” Rapper, Shot & Killed At Georgia Home, Investigation Underway

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 317 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
IMG_1202
T-Hood was a rapper that represented the Stone Mountain area of Georgia. He dated reality star Kirk Frost’s daughter.

Atlanta Hip Hop received tragic news that Georgia rap star T-Hood, born Tevin Hood, was fatally shot Friday at his home in Snellville, Georgia. TMZ broke the news on Saturday morning (August 9). He was 33.

Gwinnett County police said officers were dispatched to a reported dispute in unincorporated Snellville shortly before the shooting. When they arrived, they found Hood suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency crews administered aid before transporting him to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Investigators have detained one person for questioning in connection with the killing. No charges have been filed. Police have not revealed a possible motive. The case is consider a homicide.

Hood’s mother, Yulanda, confirmed the shooting occurred at her son’s residence. She refuted rumors of a gathering at the time, saying there was no party at the home. She asked for privacy as the family grieves. 

MORE: Oprah & TD Jakes Address Wild Diddy Party Rumors

RIP T-Hood

T-Hood built a reputation in the Southern rap scene for his high-energy performances and street-rooted storytelling. His singles “READY 2 GO,” “Big Booty,” and “Perculator” became staples on regional radio and streaming playlists. Blending gritty realism with club-oriented beats, he stood out in Atlanta’s competitive hip-hop arena, known for both his flamboyant fashion and unapologetic delivery.

Just a week before his death, T-Hood posted on Instagram promoting new music and teasing collaborations. He remained committed to independence, rejecting industry pressure to alter his sound, a stance that deepened his connection with loyal fans.

Tributes from Atlanta’s rap community began pouring in hours after news of his death broke. Fellow artists remembered him as a tireless worker and a genuine voice in the city’s music landscape. Many expressed disbelief that his life ended so suddenly.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators. Detectives are reviewing neighborhood surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to determine the events leading to the shooting.

The killing of T-Hood leaves a void in Atlanta’s rap scene, silencing a voice that embodied the city’s raw energy, hustle, and ambition. His music, defiant and unfiltered, will remain a testament to a career cut tragically short.

MORE: Mariah The Scientist Fans Worried For Her After BET Awards Arrival With Young Thug Goes Viral

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.0K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.7K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 713
Image via HNHH Pop Culture 911 Call From Kevin Samuels's Death Reveals Friend's Desperate Attempt To Save Him 5.2K
Comments 0