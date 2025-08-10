Atlanta Hip Hop received tragic news that Georgia rap star T-Hood, born Tevin Hood, was fatally shot Friday at his home in Snellville, Georgia. TMZ broke the news on Saturday morning (August 9). He was 33.

Gwinnett County police said officers were dispatched to a reported dispute in unincorporated Snellville shortly before the shooting. When they arrived, they found Hood suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency crews administered aid before transporting him to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Investigators have detained one person for questioning in connection with the killing. No charges have been filed. Police have not revealed a possible motive. The case is consider a homicide.

Hood’s mother, Yulanda, confirmed the shooting occurred at her son’s residence. She refuted rumors of a gathering at the time, saying there was no party at the home. She asked for privacy as the family grieves.

RIP T-Hood

T-Hood built a reputation in the Southern rap scene for his high-energy performances and street-rooted storytelling. His singles “READY 2 GO,” “Big Booty,” and “Perculator” became staples on regional radio and streaming playlists. Blending gritty realism with club-oriented beats, he stood out in Atlanta’s competitive hip-hop arena, known for both his flamboyant fashion and unapologetic delivery.

Just a week before his death, T-Hood posted on Instagram promoting new music and teasing collaborations. He remained committed to independence, rejecting industry pressure to alter his sound, a stance that deepened his connection with loyal fans.

Tributes from Atlanta’s rap community began pouring in hours after news of his death broke. Fellow artists remembered him as a tireless worker and a genuine voice in the city’s music landscape. Many expressed disbelief that his life ended so suddenly.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators. Detectives are reviewing neighborhood surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to determine the events leading to the shooting.