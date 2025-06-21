Oprah & TD Jakes Address Wild Diddy Party Rumors

Recently, Oprah Winfrey and Pastor T.D. Jakes took the stage at the religious leader's annual Good Soil Forum in Dallas.

Diddy is currently in the midst of an intense legal battle, and both Oprah Winfrey and Pastor T.D. Jakes want nothing to do with it. Recently, the two of them took the stage at the religious leader's annual Good Soil Forum in Dallas. Oprah took the opportunity to address AI-generated images of her and the Bad Boy founder that have circulated online in recent months, making it clear that she never attended any of his infamous parties.

"First of all, I have never been near a Puff party," she began, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "I have never been near a Puff party. And anybody who knows me knows if there is a party, I am the first one out…the nature of my personality is that I am not a party person. That is not who I am. I like to sit at home with my thoughts by the fire, with the dogs."

As for Jakes, he says he did go to one of Diddy's parties, but didn't stick around for long.

Diddy Trial

"I stopped by Puffy's house for 30 minutes to say 'Happy Birthday' to him during the day at 2'o'clock with staff people and out of that came a love affair and all kinds of stuff," he explained. "We were sharing the same...Let's get Jerry Springer on it."

"Not only do they not know it but they help spread it," Jakes continued. "I am almost 70 years old, what do I look like?! I am a grandfather. What do I look like at this late day going? But that is the kind of world that we are living in."

Diddy was arrested last September on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, and in May, his trial finally began. Cassie, Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and many more have taken the stand so far. He is not expected to testify.

