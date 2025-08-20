T-Hood Autopsy Reveals Details Of His Fatal Injuries

Earlier this month, T-Hood was fatally shot at his home in Snellville, Georgia. Police were originally dispatched to a dispute at the residence. Allegedly, the dispute involved a woman who was injured during an argument. When they arrived, they found the rapper had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Now, TMZ Hip Hop has obtained an autopsy report from a Gwinnett County Medical Examiner, revealing more information about his specific injuries. Reportedly, he was shot in the back, abdomen, buttocks, and thighs.

The report states that the aforementioned dispute involved T-Hood and two other people. Allegedly, he pulled out a gun, prompting someone else to shoot him in self-defense. The gunshot wounds to his back, however, might allegedly indicate otherwise. For now, the identity of the shooter has not been confirmed. Ky Frost, the brother of T-Hood's girlfriend Kelsie, is the prime suspect.

T-Hood Death

T-Hood appears onstage during Juiceland at Vinyl on September 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

After T-Hood's death, his family took to social media to share a recording of an alleged phone call between one of them and Kelsie. “I don’t condone that sh**, brother or not," she allegedly said during the call. “Idk how they would let him out when you told them that your brother shot Tevin," the family member responded. In response, she allegedly said “exactly.”

Disturbing security footage of T-Hood allegedly assaulting Kelsie later surfaced online, along with screenshots of text messages she allegedly exchanged with his mother. "Your son putting his hands on me," she allegedly wrote, also asking for an Uber to be sent to pick up his things. "Ok, Thanks," his mother allegedly responded.