T-Hood's Family Hires Lawyer To "Uncover Facts" After Fatal Shooting

Earlier this month, Tevin "T-Hood" Hood was fatally shot at his home in Snellville, Georgia. On August 9, police were originally dispatched to respond to a dispute at the residence. The dispute allegedly involved a woman who was injured during an argument. When they arrived, they found the rapper had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and after being rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.
TMZ Hip Hop obtained an autopsy report from a Gwinnett County Medical Examiner, revealing more information about his specific injuries. Reportedly, he was shot in the back, abdomen, buttocks, and thighs following a dispute.
The report also states that the aforementioned dispute involved T-Hood and two other people. Allegedly, he pulled out a gun, prompting someone else to shoot him in apparent self-defense. For now, the identity of the shooter has not been confirmed. Ky Frost, the brother of T-Hood's girlfriend Kelsie, remains the prime suspect.
Now, Hood's family has confirmed that they have hired a lawyer from the law firm of Michael S. Wilensky, through a statement published to the firm's Instagram page. The statement refers to Hood as a "devoted father," saying that his loss leaves an "unimaginable void."
T-Hood Death
"There are still more facts to uncover, but what remains certain is that justice must be served for Tevin's daughter - whether through criminal accountability, civil action, or both," the statement concludes.
As this is still a fresh situation, we do not have many updates on anything pertaining to T-Hood's death just yet. However, a video captured by a home security system surfaced a few days after his passing. In the video, Hood allegedly grabs Frost out of bed in a violent manner. It is not clear why the alleged action occurred, though The Neighborhood Talk suggested that it was random.
The Hood family hiring a lawyer is a considerable step in what will likely grow to be an uncomfortable legal battle for all involved. As of writing, no charges have been filed. We will provide more information on this case as it continues to take shape.