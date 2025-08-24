T-Hood's Family Hires Lawyer To "Uncover Facts" After Fatal Shooting

Earlier this month, Tevin "T-Hood" Hood was fatally shot at his home in Snellville, Georgia. On August 9, police were originally dispatched to respond to a dispute at the residence. The dispute allegedly involved a woman who was injured during an argument. When they arrived, they found the rapper had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and after being rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained an autopsy report from a Gwinnett County Medical Examiner, revealing more information about his specific injuries. Reportedly, he was shot in the back, abdomen, buttocks, and thighs following a dispute.

The report also states that the aforementioned dispute involved T-Hood and two other people. Allegedly, he pulled out a gun, prompting someone else to shoot him in apparent self-defense. For now, the identity of the shooter has not been confirmed. Ky Frost, the brother of T-Hood's girlfriend Kelsie, remains the prime suspect.

Now, Hood's family has confirmed that they have hired a lawyer from the law firm of Michael S. Wilensky, through a statement published to the firm's Instagram page. The statement refers to Hood as a "devoted father," saying that his loss leaves an "unimaginable void."

T-Hood Death

"There are still more facts to uncover, but what remains certain is that justice must be served for Tevin's daughter - whether through criminal accountability, civil action, or both," the statement concludes.

As this is still a fresh situation, we do not have many updates on anything pertaining to T-Hood's death just yet. However, a video captured by a home security system surfaced a few days after his passing. In the video, Hood allegedly grabs Frost out of bed in a violent manner. It is not clear why the alleged action occurred, though The Neighborhood Talk suggested that it was random.