D4vd's hit song, "What Are You Waiting For," is no longer available on the soundtrack to Madden NFL 26, according to a new report from TMZ. EA Sports hasn't provided a reason for the change. It comes as authorities continue to investigate the death of Celeste Rivas. They discovered the corpse of the teenager in the trunk of a car belonging to D4vd, earlier this year.

While the singer isn't named as an official suspect, sources for TMZ previously alleged to the outlet that "Investigators are looking at D4vd as a suspect." Additionally, they reported that a grand jury is likely to indict D4vd in the murder case in the near future.

As the months continue to pass without an arrest in the death of Celeste Rivas, tons of rumors about her passing have surfaced on social media. Back in November, Los Angeles Police Captain Scot Williams issued several clarifications about the case to People.

“Celeste’s body was not frozen. She was not decapitated. The whole frozen thing doesn’t even make sense. Her body was in the car for weeks,” Williams told the outlet at the time. “Even if she had been frozen solid when she was put in the car, which there is no evidence to suggest she was, five or more weeks in the trunk of a car in sweltering heat in the middle of summer would not have resulted in a partially frozen body being discovered on September 8th."

According to The New York Post, investigators suspect Rivas died long before police discovered her body. Thus, the medical examiner has struggled to determine the cause of death due to the advanced decomposition.

D4vd has not been charged with any crimes in connection with Celeste Rivas' death. He was on tour at the time. In addition to having a song featured on the soundtrack of Madden, the singer also released a collaboration with Fortnite prior to police discovering the body of Rivas.