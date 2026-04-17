50 Cent Clowns Kanye West Over “Cousins” Debate With Cam’ron

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Clowns Kanye West
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
According to Cam'ron, Kanye West had a fiery response to him admitting that he'll likely never interview him.

Recently, Cam'ron admitted that he'll likely never interview Kanye West. According to him, this is due to the Chicago artist's controversial track, "Cousins." In the song, Ye alleges that he had sexual relations with a male cousin when he was a kid.

"I don’t really care about what people do in their off-time, but when you wanna just openly admit at 40-something that you’ve been sucking d**k when you was a teenager, I can’t really rock with you," Cam explained. "'Cause you wanna be gay when you wanna be gay when it’s convenient."

"I don’t have nothing against gay people, but how you just gonna make yourself gay when s**t ain't going right?" he added. "Said you was sucking your cousin's d**k when you was little, and not once, you was randomly sucking his d**k consistently."

Cam'ron later admitted during an episode of Talk With Flee that he'd received a fiery message from Ye in response. He made it clear that he still stands by what he said, despite being labeled a bully. "I don't get that," he said. "Somebody comes out and says something. I say something about what they said, and now I'm the bully."

Read More: 50 Cent Pokes Fun At Floyd Mayweather's Alleged Financial Ruin

50 Cent Trolls Floyd Mayweather

Now, 50 Cent has taken to social media to share his take on all of this. Earlier today, he shared a video of Cam discussing Ye's message. He's siding with the rapper-turned-podcaster, even though they've had their differences in the past.

"Yeah you can’t suck d*ck for 6 years and not be gay," he wrote on Instagram. "WTF is going on with Ye 😆 LOL."

Ye isn't the only person Fif has trolled recently, however. He also took aim at Floyd Mayweather this week with a now-deleted Instagram post, referencing reports that the IRS hit the boxer with a $7.3 million tax lien. "Damn Champ popped and panicking," he reportedly wrote. "I told him let me read the contracts you can't trust them. AI's a f***ing Harvard graduate they will knock the money off right in front of you fool. SMH now look!"

Read More: 50 Cent Appears In The Official Trailer For "Street Fighter"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
Recommended Content
Cam'ron Kanye West Mad "Cousins" Music Cam'ron Reveals Kanye West Is Mad At Him For Roasting "Cousins"
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent Thinks “Ungrateful” Young Buck Should Have Signed To Diddy’s Label
Dave Blunts Slams 50 Cent Kanye West Diddy Hip Hop News Music Dave Blunts Slams 50 Cent For Trolling Kanye West After Diddy Trial Appearance
NFTE 2024 Entrepreneurial Spirits Award Gala Pop Culture 50 Cent Torments Floyd Mayweather Again Over Boxer's Bold Claims Of Owning "100 Buildings" In New York
Comments 0