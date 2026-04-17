50 Cent Clowns Kanye West Over “Cousins” Debate With Cam’ron

Recently, Cam'ron admitted that he'll likely never interview Kanye West. According to him, this is due to the Chicago artist's controversial track, "Cousins." In the song, Ye alleges that he had sexual relations with a male cousin when he was a kid.

"I don’t really care about what people do in their off-time, but when you wanna just openly admit at 40-something that you’ve been sucking d**k when you was a teenager, I can’t really rock with you," Cam explained. "'Cause you wanna be gay when you wanna be gay when it’s convenient."

"I don’t have nothing against gay people, but how you just gonna make yourself gay when s**t ain't going right?" he added. "Said you was sucking your cousin's d**k when you was little, and not once, you was randomly sucking his d**k consistently."

Cam'ron later admitted during an episode of Talk With Flee that he'd received a fiery message from Ye in response. He made it clear that he still stands by what he said, despite being labeled a bully. "I don't get that," he said. "Somebody comes out and says something. I say something about what they said, and now I'm the bully."

Now, 50 Cent has taken to social media to share his take on all of this. Earlier today, he shared a video of Cam discussing Ye's message. He's siding with the rapper-turned-podcaster, even though they've had their differences in the past.

"Yeah you can’t suck d*ck for 6 years and not be gay," he wrote on Instagram. "WTF is going on with Ye 😆 LOL."