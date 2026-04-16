Cam'ron Reveals Kanye West Is Mad At Him For Roasting "Cousins"

BY Caroline Fisher
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Cam'ron Kanye West Mad "Cousins"
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 25: Cam’ron speaks onstage during "It Is What It Is Podcast. Special guest: Sexyy Red" at attends ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex) @bryansteffy everywhere
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During a recent episode of his podcast, Cam'ron said that he'll likely never interview Kanye West for one simple reason.

During a recent episode of Talk With Flee, Cam'ron said that he'll likely never interview Kanye West. According to him, this is due to the Chicago hitmaker's track "Cousins," in which he alleges he had sexual relations with his male cousin as a child. Cam accused Ye of wanting to be gay only "when it’s convenient."

"I don’t really care about what people do in their off-time, but when you wanna just openly admit at 40-something that you’ve been sucking d**k when you was a teenager, I can’t really rock with you," he explained. "'Cause you wanna be gay when you wanna be gay when it’s convenient."

"I don’t have nothing against gay people, but how you just gonna make yourself gay when s**t ain't going right?" he continued. "Said you was sucking your cousin's d**k when you was little, and not once, you was randomly sucking his d**k consistently."

Cam'ron delivered an update during the latest episode of his show, revealing that his comments earned a response from Ye. Apparently, he sent him an angry message, accusing him of being a bully.

Read More: Kanye West Doesn’t Need Redemption—He Needs To Be Held Accountable

Cam'ron Jey Uso Altercation

"I don't get that. I hate that," Cam said. "Somebody comes out and says something. I say something about what they said, and now I'm the bully. [...] You're mad at me?"

Ye isn't the only person Cam'ron has rubbed the wrong way recently, however. Jey Uso appeared on It Is What It Is this week, and tensions between the two men hit a new high. The WWE star even lunged at Cam and one point, prompting his co-hosts and crew to step in. Fortunately, they were pulled apart before anyone got seriously injured.

For obvious reasons, the clip earned big reactions from social media users. While some are shocked by the violent outburst, others suspect that it was all scripted to promote WrestleMania.

Read More: Kanye West Booked For Eight More Stadium Shows Following UK & France Bans

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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