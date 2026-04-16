Cam'ron Reveals Kanye West Is Mad At Him For Roasting "Cousins"

During a recent episode of Talk With Flee, Cam'ron said that he'll likely never interview Kanye West. According to him, this is due to the Chicago hitmaker's track "Cousins," in which he alleges he had sexual relations with his male cousin as a child. Cam accused Ye of wanting to be gay only "when it’s convenient."

"I don’t really care about what people do in their off-time, but when you wanna just openly admit at 40-something that you’ve been sucking d**k when you was a teenager, I can’t really rock with you," he explained. "'Cause you wanna be gay when you wanna be gay when it’s convenient."

"I don’t have nothing against gay people, but how you just gonna make yourself gay when s**t ain't going right?" he continued. "Said you was sucking your cousin's d**k when you was little, and not once, you was randomly sucking his d**k consistently."

Cam'ron delivered an update during the latest episode of his show, revealing that his comments earned a response from Ye. Apparently, he sent him an angry message, accusing him of being a bully.

Cam'ron Jey Uso Altercation

"I don't get that. I hate that," Cam said. "Somebody comes out and says something. I say something about what they said, and now I'm the bully. [...] You're mad at me?"

Ye isn't the only person Cam'ron has rubbed the wrong way recently, however. Jey Uso appeared on It Is What It Is this week, and tensions between the two men hit a new high. The WWE star even lunged at Cam and one point, prompting his co-hosts and crew to step in. Fortunately, they were pulled apart before anyone got seriously injured.