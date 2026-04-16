Jey Uso Attacks Cam'ron On "It Is What It Is"

Tensions between Jey Uso and Cam'ron reached a boiling point during their interview for the latter's sports talk show It Is What It Is. It got so tense in fact that the former world heavyweight champion physically attacked the rapper on set.

The wild moment, caught by Wrestle Features, shows the WWE superstar pulling Cam over his desk, pinning him to the floor, and then throwing punch. Even though it looks bad, folks are pretty skeptical given the fact that most wrestling is choreographed.

"This is a work. That punch at the end wasn’t close to connecting," one user types. Others are simply laughing it off in the comments section. "Lmfao how many celebs we getting at Mania," another adds.

You could also argue that the tension prior to this fight was all scripted as well, especially since WrestleMania 42 is around the corner. Earlier in the interview, Cam'ron asked him some questions that could have the intent of stirring up some emotion. For example, Jey Uso was asked if he thought he was above The Rock all-time when it comes to Samoan wrestlers.

Per Bleacher Report he responded, "Nah, he's box office draw. Roman Reigns, new Street Fighter coming out, so I would say no. As far as wrestling, I feel like I'm up there with them, but I got a lot to grow, man."

When Does WrestleMania 42 Begin?

Cam'ron only added more fuel to the fire by seeming to be unimpressed with his reply. He then asked Uso if he had ever been "tried" in public. Jey said yes but didn't answer when Cam'ron asked how it went.

What sent Jey Uso over the edge was when the New York artist expressed to his face that he wanted a Night 2 wrestler to interview instead of a Night 1 performer. After the punch allegedly connected, Uso was separated by his team and/or security while Cam'ron laid still on the ground appearing to be unconscious.

Uso will be opening WrestleMania 42 on Saturday, April 18, in Las Vegas. He will be in a six-man tag team match with Jimmy Uso and LA Knight. His group will go against Logan Paul, Austin Theory and streamer IShowSpeed.