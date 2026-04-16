Jey Uso Attacks Cam'ron On "It Is What It Is"

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jey uso
Jey Uso celebrates winning Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. © Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: Cam'ron visits SiriusXM Studios on December 03, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Jey Uso's press run ahead of WrestleMania 42 got testy recently thanks to an interview with Cam'ron on "It Is What It Is."

Tensions between Jey Uso and Cam'ron reached a boiling point during their interview for the latter's sports talk show It Is What It Is. It got so tense in fact that the former world heavyweight champion physically attacked the rapper on set.

The wild moment, caught by Wrestle Features, shows the WWE superstar pulling Cam over his desk, pinning him to the floor, and then throwing punch. Even though it looks bad, folks are pretty skeptical given the fact that most wrestling is choreographed.

"This is a work. That punch at the end wasn’t close to connecting," one user types. Others are simply laughing it off in the comments section. "Lmfao how many celebs we getting at Mania," another adds.

You could also argue that the tension prior to this fight was all scripted as well, especially since WrestleMania 42 is around the corner. Earlier in the interview, Cam'ron asked him some questions that could have the intent of stirring up some emotion. For example, Jey Uso was asked if he thought he was above The Rock all-time when it comes to Samoan wrestlers.

Per Bleacher Report he responded, "Nah, he's box office draw. Roman Reigns, new Street Fighter coming out, so I would say no. As far as wrestling, I feel like I'm up there with them, but I got a lot to grow, man."

Read More: Kanye West Doesn’t Need Redemption—He Needs To Be Held Accountable

When Does WrestleMania 42 Begin?

Cam'ron only added more fuel to the fire by seeming to be unimpressed with his reply. He then asked Uso if he had ever been "tried" in public. Jey said yes but didn't answer when Cam'ron asked how it went.

What sent Jey Uso over the edge was when the New York artist expressed to his face that he wanted a Night 2 wrestler to interview instead of a Night 1 performer. After the punch allegedly connected, Uso was separated by his team and/or security while Cam'ron laid still on the ground appearing to be unconscious.

Uso will be opening WrestleMania 42 on Saturday, April 18, in Las Vegas. He will be in a six-man tag team match with Jimmy Uso and LA Knight. His group will go against Logan Paul, Austin Theory and streamer IShowSpeed.

The event concludes on Sunday, April 19. This is the second consecutive year that WrestleMania has been in Sin City.

Read More: Anthony Fantano Claims "ICEMAN" Is Dropping Tonight, And No One Believes Him

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Monday Night RAW Sports Patrick Mahomes Assists Logan Paul On Monday Night Raw
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Wrestling WWE’s Jimmy Uso's DUI Arrest Video Surfaces
JP Yim/Getty Images Sports WWE Superstar Shakeup Results: Roman Reigns, AJ Styles & Others Switch Brands
2024 Dreamville Music Festival Sports Sexyy Red Teases That She Will Make Her WWE Debut Soon: "I Might RKO Somebody" 
Comments 1