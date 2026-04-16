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Wrestling
Jey Uso Attacks Cam'ron On "It Is What It Is"
Jey Uso's press run ahead of WrestleMania 42 got testy recently thanks to an interview with Cam'ron on "It Is What It Is."
By
Zachary Horvath
April 16, 2026