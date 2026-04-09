Cam'ron Refuses Kanye West Interview Over Alleged Sexual Relations With His Cousin

BY Alexander Cole
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Max Styler &amp; MAX Visit SiriusXM Miami
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: Cam'ron visits SiriusXM Studios on December 03, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
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Cam'ron recently came off an interview with J. Cole, and the fans are wondering if Drake and Kanye West could be next.

Cam'ron's interview with J. Cole was a major cultural event that numerous fans tuned in for. Hip-hop heads everywhere wanted to know how Cole felt about a range of topics. Whether that be the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, or his lawsuit with Cam, which has since been rectified.

Overall, the interview did significant numbers for Cam'ron and his show, Talk With Flee. Now, there are opportunities for Cam to continue growing the show. This proof of concept just goes to show that he should be able to sit down with the likes of Drake and perhaps even Kanye West.

In fact, recently, Cam was asked about who he would like to interview. Of course, the artist said that Drake is currently at the top of his list. This shouldn't be a surprise. After all, Drizzy is one of the biggest artists in the world, and has proclaimed his admiration of Cam in the past.

When asked about Ye, Cam was a lot less enthusiastic and cited his "Cousins" song as a large point of contention.

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Cam'ron Not A Kanye West Fan These Days

Cam'ron believes Kanye West was using his alleged sexuality out of convenience because he had been canceled. Cam seems to believe that if you come out as gay, people will forgive you.

Interestingly enough, it is hard to really say whether or not the story told on "Cousins" is even real. That song was written by Dave Blunts, who has always been known to be a troll. It is hard to take anything he says seriously. After all, he is also the person who wrote Ye's track, "Heil Hitler."

Whether or not Cam changes his mind on Ye, is something that remains to be seen. However, the Drake interview is definitely something that fans could hang their hats on. After all, ICEMAN is expected to drop very soon, and this could be exactly what brings hip-hop back to the top of the Billboard charts.

It's been a while since Drake sat down with someone in hip-hop media, and this would satisfy that in a lot of ways.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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