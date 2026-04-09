Cam'ron Refuses Kanye West Interview Over Alleged Sexual Relations With His Cousin

Overall, the interview did significant numbers for Cam'ron and his show, Talk With Flee. Now, there are opportunities for Cam to continue growing the show. This proof of concept just goes to show that he should be able to sit down with the likes of Drake and perhaps even Kanye West.

In fact, recently, Cam was asked about who he would like to interview. Of course, the artist said that Drake is currently at the top of his list. This shouldn't be a surprise. After all, Drizzy is one of the biggest artists in the world, and has proclaimed his admiration of Cam in the past.

When asked about Ye, Cam was a lot less enthusiastic and cited his "Cousins" song as a large point of contention.

Cam'ron Not A Kanye West Fan These Days

Cam'ron believes Kanye West was using his alleged sexuality out of convenience because he had been canceled. Cam seems to believe that if you come out as gay, people will forgive you.

Interestingly enough, it is hard to really say whether or not the story told on "Cousins" is even real. That song was written by Dave Blunts, who has always been known to be a troll. It is hard to take anything he says seriously. After all, he is also the person who wrote Ye's track, "Heil Hitler."

Whether or not Cam changes his mind on Ye, is something that remains to be seen. However, the Drake interview is definitely something that fans could hang their hats on. After all, ICEMAN is expected to drop very soon, and this could be exactly what brings hip-hop back to the top of the Billboard charts.