hip-hop interview

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Cam'ron Refuses Kanye West Interview Over Alleged Sexual Relations With His Cousin
Cam'ron recently came off an interview with J. Cole, and the fans are wondering if Drake and Kanye West could be next.
By
Alexander Cole
April 09, 2026