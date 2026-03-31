J. Cole Says The "Universal Classic" In Hip-Hop Is Dead, But Is He Wrong?

J. Cole has been stirring up lots of discourse this past week. Overall, this has been due to his numerous podcast appearances. He did an interview with Nadeska for Apple Music before going to Cam'ron for Talk With Flee. Subsequently, he appeared on 7 PM in Brooklyn alongside Carmelo Anthony.

During these interviews, Cole had some controversial remarks about rap beef and his infamous apology. Some fans felt as though the rapper damaged his reputation with these interviews. However, there are others who are impressed with his transparency, regardless of the self-inflicted reputational harm.

On Monday, J. Cole made another appearance, this time on the Lost In Vegas YouTube channel. At one point in the interview, Cole touched on the concept of a classic and whether or not they exist anymore. In his mind, the "universal classic" is done, mostly because there are too many Stans on social media.

J. Cole On Hip-Hop Classics

“You think if Drake ‘Iceman’ come out and it’s something that I feel is a classic, you think that this n**** that don’t like Drake and been spending his whole time sh*tting on him is going to agree on his platform that it’s a classic? F** no," Cole explained. "Now you have like niche classics... but the universal sh*t, it may be over."

It is an interesting point that has stirred up lots of debate. At the end of the day, it's hard to get everyone to admit when an album is good. One can just look at the reactions to GNX to see what we mean.

Is Cole Telling The Truth?

When you look at how fragmented hip-hop discourse is these days, it is clear that Cole is absolutely correct about modern classics. The last album to truly achieve universal classic status is Whole Lotta Red by Playboi Carti, and even that project has its detractors.

There have been some incredible albums over the past few years. However, most can only be considered as cult classics. It would be impossible to get everyone to agree on a "universal classic." It is unfathomable to think that a hip-hop album could leave fans united in 2026. Such an album would have to come from a new artist with no prior baggage. Someone who hasn't yet been corrupted by the Stans and the Antis.