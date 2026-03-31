J. Cole Says The "Universal Classic" In Hip-Hop Is Dead, But Is He Wrong?

BY Alexander Cole
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 10: J Cole attends the Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party on February 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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J. Cole was recently on "Lost In Vegas" where he offered up his thoughts on classic albums and where they stand in hip-hop.

J. Cole has been stirring up lots of discourse this past week. Overall, this has been due to his numerous podcast appearances. He did an interview with Nadeska for Apple Music before going to Cam'ron for Talk With Flee. Subsequently, he appeared on 7 PM in Brooklyn alongside Carmelo Anthony.

During these interviews, Cole had some controversial remarks about rap beef and his infamous apology. Some fans felt as though the rapper damaged his reputation with these interviews. However, there are others who are impressed with his transparency, regardless of the self-inflicted reputational harm.

On Monday, J. Cole made another appearance, this time on the Lost In Vegas YouTube channel. At one point in the interview, Cole touched on the concept of a classic and whether or not they exist anymore. In his mind, the "universal classic" is done, mostly because there are too many Stans on social media.

Read More: The Issue With Usher & J. Cole's Comments About Diddy

J. Cole On Hip-Hop Classics

“You think if Drake ‘Iceman’ come out and it’s something that I feel is a classic, you think that this n**** that don’t like Drake and been spending his whole time sh*tting on him is going to agree on his platform that it’s a classic? F** no," Cole explained. "Now you have like niche classics... but the universal sh*t, it may be over."

It is an interesting point that has stirred up lots of debate. At the end of the day, it's hard to get everyone to admit when an album is good. One can just look at the reactions to GNX to see what we mean.

Read More: Does Future Really Have More Classics Than Kendrick Lamar?

Is Cole Telling The Truth?

When you look at how fragmented hip-hop discourse is these days, it is clear that Cole is absolutely correct about modern classics. The last album to truly achieve universal classic status is Whole Lotta Red by Playboi Carti, and even that project has its detractors.

There have been some incredible albums over the past few years. However, most can only be considered as cult classics. It would be impossible to get everyone to agree on a "universal classic." It is unfathomable to think that a hip-hop album could leave fans united in 2026. Such an album would have to come from a new artist with no prior baggage. Someone who hasn't yet been corrupted by the Stans and the Antis.

It is an unfortunate reality, albeit one that many hip-hop artists have to grapple with right now.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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