lost in vegas
- Music J. Cole Says The "Universal Classic" In Hip-Hop Is Dead, But Is He Wrong? J. Cole was recently on "Lost In Vegas" where he offered up his thoughts on classic albums and where they stand in hip-hop. By Alexander Cole
- Music J. Cole Reveals The Problem With Hip-Hop In The Streaming Age J. Cole's comments on streaming platforms come after releasing his own new album, "The Fall-Off," last month. By Cole Blake
- Music J. Cole Reveals His Problem With The Term “Culture” During a recent appearance on the "Lost In Vegas" podcast, J. Cole discussed his new album, the next generation of hip-hop artists, and more. By Caroline Fisher