J. Cole Reveals His Problem With The Term “Culture”

BY Caroline Fisher
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J. Cole Problem Culture
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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During a recent appearance on the "Lost In Vegas" podcast, J. Cole discussed his new album, the next generation of hip-hop artists, and more.

J. Cole has been in the music industry for a while now, and according to him, a lot has changed since he made his debut. During a recent interview with Lost In Vegas, for example, he discussed his feelings around the term "culture." He admitted that he believes it's lost its meaning over the years, turning it into a simple buzzword.

"It's an empty word now," he claimed. "It used to mean something. Now it's just a buzzword that don't mean nothing. Actually, what y'all are speaking about is bought and paid by paid campaigns, or motherf*ckin' bots, or just the algorithm."

"It hurts me to see," he continued. "Because of 'culture,' which is really just the internet, now a word don't make it out of Black women's lips more than a day or two before it's already [...] snatched up. The next thing you know, there's a white girl in Oklahoma, like, 'Oh girl, okay body tea, okay face tea.' And she has all right because the culture actually is just the internet economy."

Read More: Does Future Really Have More Classics Than Kendrick Lamar?

J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" World Tour

Cole's latest interview arrives just a few months before he's expected to kick off a world tour in support of his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off. The tour will begin in July with stops in cities across North America, including Charlotte, Miami, Tampa, Atlanta, and more. He'll go on to perform in Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. He'll close the tour in December with a show in South Africa.

The hitmaker managed to sell an impressive 800,000 tickets during presale, breaking records in the process. This marks the most pre-sale tickets sold for a hip-hop tour across 18 markets. In response to the success of the presale, Cole expanded the tour from 54 dates to 73, adding 19 new arena dates.

The trek will follow his "Trunk Sale" tour, which has seen him drive across the United States, revisiting his roots by selling CDs out of his old Honda Civic.

Read More: The Issue With Usher & J. Cole's Comments About Diddy

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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