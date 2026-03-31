J. Cole Reveals His Problem With The Term “Culture”

J. Cole has been in the music industry for a while now, and according to him, a lot has changed since he made his debut. During a recent interview with Lost In Vegas, for example, he discussed his feelings around the term "culture." He admitted that he believes it's lost its meaning over the years, turning it into a simple buzzword.

"It's an empty word now," he claimed. "It used to mean something. Now it's just a buzzword that don't mean nothing. Actually, what y'all are speaking about is bought and paid by paid campaigns, or motherf*ckin' bots, or just the algorithm."

"It hurts me to see," he continued. "Because of 'culture,' which is really just the internet, now a word don't make it out of Black women's lips more than a day or two before it's already [...] snatched up. The next thing you know, there's a white girl in Oklahoma, like, 'Oh girl, okay body tea, okay face tea.' And she has all right because the culture actually is just the internet economy."

J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" World Tour

Cole's latest interview arrives just a few months before he's expected to kick off a world tour in support of his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off. The tour will begin in July with stops in cities across North America, including Charlotte, Miami, Tampa, Atlanta, and more. He'll go on to perform in Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. He'll close the tour in December with a show in South Africa.

The hitmaker managed to sell an impressive 800,000 tickets during presale, breaking records in the process. This marks the most pre-sale tickets sold for a hip-hop tour across 18 markets. In response to the success of the presale, Cole expanded the tour from 54 dates to 73, adding 19 new arena dates.