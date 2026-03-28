Joe Budden Isn't A Fan Of J. Cole's "Disingenuous" Press Run

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Joe Budden Isnt Fan J Cole Disingenuous Press Run
February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; American rapper J. Cole during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Joe Budden has been previously critical of J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" album and its rollout, although he does give Cole his flowers too.

J. Cole has recently engaged in a lot of interviews to talk about his new album The Fall-Off and a whole lot more, which has left some fans feeling uneasy. Joe Budden is among that camp, who recently labeled Cole's press run as "disingenuous" on his titular podcast.

"I don't believe people like him," he expressed, as caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter. "I don't believe nothing he says. He just comes off too... It was too many times during that interview [Talk With Flee with Cam'ron] where he said, 'Well, at first, I felt like this. And then I felt like this.' I don't buy it. He said that when it came to how Hov decided to market him early in his career to how Hov [Jay-Z] decided to separate or do the deal or whatever. He said it when it came to Cam suing him, the Kendrick [Lamar] diss, his features... It's just too many times where it's like, 'At first, it was this.' [...] I don't believe none of that s**t. Not a word of it."

Some of the cohosts agreed to a certain degree, although others had pushback. For example, Mona saw it as more of a safe approach rather than a disingenuous one. They all joked about specific notions concerning the Dreamville artist's responses, but Budden specifically said Cole's trying to hide media training and make it come across as genuine. However, Joe made it clear that this is just his personal assessment.

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Joe Budden's J. Cole Takes

Elsewhere, he also criticized Jay-Z for his controversial take on battling. Back to the main topic, though, Joe Budden doesn't like how the North Carolina MC is playing both sides in his view, but other hosts like Ice had more grace for changing. "Everything he says sounds like a lie to me, I'm not gon' lie to you," Budden expressed.

Joe Budden has criticized J. Cole before, specifically over his "Trunk Sale" tour and some mild commentary on The Fall-Off. But on the other hand, Joe Budden also gives J. Cole his flowers. After the new album sold very well, Joe posited that this affirms Cole's place in the "Big Three."

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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