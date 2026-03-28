Joe Budden Isn't A Fan Of J. Cole's "Disingenuous" Press Run

J. Cole has recently engaged in a lot of interviews to talk about his new album The Fall-Off and a whole lot more, which has left some fans feeling uneasy. Joe Budden is among that camp, who recently labeled Cole's press run as "disingenuous" on his titular podcast.

"I don't believe people like him," he expressed, as caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter. "I don't believe nothing he says. He just comes off too... It was too many times during that interview [Talk With Flee with Cam'ron] where he said, 'Well, at first, I felt like this. And then I felt like this.' I don't buy it. He said that when it came to how Hov decided to market him early in his career to how Hov [Jay-Z] decided to separate or do the deal or whatever. He said it when it came to Cam suing him, the Kendrick [Lamar] diss, his features... It's just too many times where it's like, 'At first, it was this.' [...] I don't believe none of that s**t. Not a word of it."

Some of the cohosts agreed to a certain degree, although others had pushback. For example, Mona saw it as more of a safe approach rather than a disingenuous one. They all joked about specific notions concerning the Dreamville artist's responses, but Budden specifically said Cole's trying to hide media training and make it come across as genuine. However, Joe made it clear that this is just his personal assessment.

Joe Budden's J. Cole Takes

Elsewhere, he also criticized Jay-Z for his controversial take on battling. Back to the main topic, though, Joe Budden doesn't like how the North Carolina MC is playing both sides in his view, but other hosts like Ice had more grace for changing. "Everything he says sounds like a lie to me, I'm not gon' lie to you," Budden expressed.