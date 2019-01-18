Cousins
- MusicGloRilla Claims That Lil Uzi Vert Is Her CousinSome fans don't believe her claim that they're related. By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsLil Scrappy Dismisses Rumors That Bambi Benson Is His CousinScrappy said Bambi was nothing more than "Baby mama number 2."By Ben Mock
- SportsChad Johnson Claims ASAP Rocky Is His Cousin, Shannon Sharpe Refuses To Believe HimJohnson claims there's no cap on this stunning claim.By Ben Mock
- MusicOffset Reveals He Isn't Actually Related To Quavo Or TakeoffOffset says he isn't actually related to Quavo or Takeoff.By Cole Blake
- MusicJuice WRLD's Cousin Slams Late Rapper's GirlfriendJuice WRLD's cousin called out Ally Lotti on Instagram for her recent comments.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsKevin Gates Tells Yung Miami About Having Sex With & Dating His Cousin, Says They're Still "Good Friends"The Louisiana native is the second star to be grilled by the City Girl on her new podcast.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFKA Twigs & Jorja Smith Realize They're Cousins After Collaborating TogetherFKA Twigs and Jorja Smith recently learned that they're both cousins, despite previously working together on "Caprisongs."By Cole Blake
- BeefCalboy Calls Out DaBaby For Working With NBA YoungBoy: "U A Life-Size Weirdo Mascot"Calboy was cousins with King Von, who NBA YoungBoy continues to diss.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Tha God Forgot That He & Chlöe Are CousinsThe pair apparently had a conversation about it but during her recent interview with "The Breakfast Club," Charlamagne said he couldn't remember.By Erika Marie
- MusicFredo Bang Talks Relationship With Cousin Boosie BadazzFredo Bang speaks on his connection to his cousin Boosie Badazz, reflecting on why they haven't collaborated yet. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDenzel Curry & Smino Realize They Are CousinsDenzel Curry and Smino have come to the realization that they share an uncle, making them unexpected cousins. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicUnoTheActivist Clarifies Playboi Carti Family Ties: "We Are Not Real Cousins"UnoTheActivist says he doesn't think he could ever patch things up with Playboi Carti, also revealing that they are not actually cousins.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Author George R.R. Martin Outlined "Incest Plans" For Arya StarkBeware: this post might contain spoilers.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil' Kim's Cousin Aggy Shot Dead: "You Had So Much Potential"Lil' Kim mourns the death of her little cousin.By Alex Zidel
- SportsKevin Durant Reacts To Being LeBron's #1 Draft Pick: "What Else Is He Supposed To Do?"Kevin Durant says d'uh to all the Klutch Sports hoopla.By Devin Ch
- SportsKirk Cousins Called A "Baller" By Teammate Laquon TreadwellCousins and the Viking failed to make the playoffs.By Alexander Cole