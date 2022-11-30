Juice WRLD’s cousin, Millz, slammed the late rapper’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, on Instagram, Tuesday. He says that one of the last things he told Juice was not to trust her.

Lotti claimed that there was more to Juice’s death than fans know about, earlier this week. He passed away from a drug overdose back in December 2019. He was traveling on a private plane flying from Los Angeles to Chicago when he shallowed multiple Percocet pills.

“One of my last things I told juice while he was alive was to take care of his loved ones, his homies, his family and watch out for that ‘b*tch’!!” Millz wrote on the Instagram page labeled The Abyss Brand. “He got so mad at me for telling him the truth because I seen everyone’s true colors ! I left cuz I couldn’t take the unhealthy ness n how we were moving and how she was controlling him !!”

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 01: Juice Wrld performs onstage during the 2018 Made In America Festival – Day 1 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Millz continued: “The nerve she had calling us ‘bag boys’ and maids .. to me beezy and Ty was sick. I wake up one day and she’s calling a 19 year old ‘dad’! Crazy how karma comes back around ! She lost her main income in an extraordinary human being that was here to heal millions!”

“And you crippled this man by keeping him away from his only ppls that brought him energy and you along with the label manipulated that man until it literally drove him crazy!” he added. “Sometimes I would not even leave my room because all of the toxicity, extortion, stress, and etc !! So let that man rest because he’s done a lot for everyone he encountered RIP J.”

Millz isn’t the only one to call out Lotti over the remarks. DJ Scheme also appeared to be referencing her when apologizing to Juice fans recently.

