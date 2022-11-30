DJ Scheme apologized to Juice WRLD’s fans on Twitter, Monday. He seemed to be responding to the late rapper’s girlfriend making claims about his death not being an overdose.

“Sorry to the fans yall don’t deserve this,” Scheme wrote.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: DJ Scheme attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

While he didn’t directly address Juice’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, many in his replies were quick to assume he was referring to her comments. Lotti had claimed that there was more to Juice’s death than the public knows about.

“Y’all mad ’cause literally I’m like, ‘Oh, blah blah blahb you guys think he died from an overdose.’ You’re wrong! you’re wrong!” she said in a video on social media. “Literally, you’re wrong so suck a dick. Okay? Suck a dick.”

She added: “There’s a lot of shit y’all don’t know that I fucking grieved through myself while I let y’all grieve and talk mad shit on me. I don’t care.”

Juice WRLD passed away back in December 2019 while traveling on a private plane flying from Los Angeles to Chicago. With police waiting for the flight to land, suspecting there to be drugs onboard, Juice reportedly shallowed multiple Percocet pills to hide them.

Lotti has made similar claims about the circumstances surrounding Juice’s death in the past. Back in June, she stated that there was more she couldn’t reveal because it wouldn’t be “safe.”

“I’ve been quiet for the last year-and-a-half-plus, to myself,” she said in a video at the time. “Took myself away from everyone because I knew what was going to happen. If people knew what happened the day before Jarad passed, and the day that Jarad passed and everything like that, which I cannot speak upon at this moment. But I will. I will. I just have to make sure that I am safe.”

Check out Scheme’s recent tweet below.

Sorry to the fans yall don’t deserve this — SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) November 29, 2022

