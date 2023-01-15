Juice Wrld’s ex-girlfriend, Ally Lotti, has reportedly been arrested on charges of drug possession and theft. XXL reports that Lotti was booked at Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office in West Memphis, Arkansas on Saturday morning.

All-in-all, Lotti is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft of property. She is currently jailed on a $2,525 bond.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 31: Juice Wrld brings Ally Lotti onstage during Made In America – Day 1 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on August 31, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Lil Bibby responded to news of Lotti’s arrest in a comment on DJ Akademiks’ Instagram page.

“Damn, Meth? Free Ally,” he wrote.

Juice Wrld and Ally Lotti dated for about a year before the rapper’s tragic passing in 2019. Lotti was on the private plane with Juice Wrld when he died of an accidental drug overdose “as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity,” according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Juice Wrld was just 21 years old at the time of his death.

Lotti recently made headlines when she claimed that Juice Wrld didn’t actually die from an overdose. Instead, she says there’s more to the story than the public knows about.

“Y’all mad ’cause literally I’m like, ‘Oh, blah blah blah, you guys think he died from an overdose.’ You’re wrong! You’re wrong!” she said on social media back in November. “Literally, you’re wrong so suck a dick. Okay? Suck a dick.”

She added: “There’s a lot of shit y’all don’t know that I fucking grieved through myself while I let y’all grieve and talk mad shit on me. I don’t care.”

Check out Akademiks’ post featuring Lil Bibby’s comment below.

