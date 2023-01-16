Juice WRLD’s ex-girlfriend Ally Lotti came home to a new whip following her theft and drugs arrest.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 31: Juice Wrld brings Ally Lotti onstage during Made In America – Day 1 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on August 31, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Lotti jumped on Instagram following her release to stunt on her detractors. She shared a photo of a brand-new Benz that was waiting for her at home. She revealed the new whip following her and her boyfriend’s arrest at a Walmart in Arkansas.

“Came home the other night to my new penthouse overlooking the river and my brand new 2023 Benz GT,” she wrote. She thanked her boyfriend afterward for the gifts. “You moved mountains for me to b home for my gifts; aka your brand new matching Bentley// you’re surprises are exquisite and your promises, you never break.”

Police arrested Lotti and Carter at a Walmart over the weekend. The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office nabbed Ally on charges of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver at least 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft of property. Police released Lotti on $2.5K bond.

Authorities also booked Carter on a theft of property charge. However, they released him without bond shortly after.

Lotti’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said the arrest occurred because they forgot to ring up an item in self-checkout. However, a security guard detained them, leading to their arrest, which is when the drugs were discovered.

“My clients would never take something intentionally and this seems like a misunderstanding. Subsequent to the arrest for petit theft a search revealed narcotics. I and my co-counsel @legalsicario have been hired to address this for a quick and fair resolution to the outstanding legal matters,” Cohen wrote in a statement.

We’ll keep you posted on any more developments surrounding the case.