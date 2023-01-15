On Saturday (January 14) evening, circulating reports stated that Juice Wrld’s ex, Ally Lotti, was arrested. Thanks to mugshots, the world has confirmation of these allegations. More details have been coming out in the hours since.

As HipHopDX reports, the 29-year-old caught police’s attention early on Saturday morning. Her charges include possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property.

ALLY LOTTI HAS BEEN ARRESTED😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/OqyaCEZzhs — 999 Bucky (#1 2019 My Year Enthusiast) (@x2bucky) January 14, 2023

Records show that Lotti’s jail was the Crittenden County Detention Centre in Memphis, Tennessee. Most of her day was spent behind bars, but at 8:45 PM posting a $2,525 bond sent her home.

The Instagram influencer – born Alicia L. Leon – didn’t act alone. A young man named Carter Jamison was arrested alongside her. According to DJ Akademiks, he’s her current romantic partner and received his own charges for theft of property. Unlike his girlfriend, though, he didn’t have to make bond and was free by Saturday morning.

Before landing in this situation, Lotti’s relationship with the late Juice Wrld led her to skyrocket to fame. The two spent approximately 12 months together prior to his passing at Chicago’s Midway International Airport in December 2019.

Juice Wrld brings Ally Lotti onstage during Made In America – Day 1 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on August 31, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

At the time, the “Lucid Dreams” hitmaker suffered a seizure following a private flight from California. His ultimate cause of death was an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

Since then, though, Lotti has come forward alleging that the reports are inaccurate. “There’s a lot of shit y’all don’t know that I f*cking grieved through myself while I let y’all grieve and talk mad shit on me. I don’t care,” she previously ranted on social media.

The model’s social media channels remain quiet following her release from jail. Check back later for any updates on Ally Lotti’s arrest, or your favourite celebrities.

