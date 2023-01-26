Following the tragic death of Juice WRLD back in 2019, his past girlfriend, Ally Lotti, has had a lot to say about her late lover. From giving a heartfelt speech during his Rolling Loud tribute to keeping his memory alive on her Instagram page, her affection for the rapper has been evident over the years.

Juice Wrld brings Ally Lotti onstage during Made In America – Day 1 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on August 31, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

A piece of her heart will surely always belong to the Chicago native. However, she’s been dating Carter Jamison as of late. Unfortunately, the two got in some serious trouble earlier this month after shoplifting at an Arkansas Walmart.

A TMZ report reveals that the store’s security cameras allegedly saw the couple at a self-checkout station. At the time, they apparently failed to scan several of their items. Among them were wall mirrors, a bed frame, a bath towel, and a digital scale.

The arresting officer searched Lotti and Jamison, finding capsules of cocaine in the former’s pocket and purse, documents state. Luckily, they had high-profile attorney Bradford Cohen on their side, and he says the whole thing “seems like a misunderstanding.”

According to the lawyer, his clients thought they scanned and paid for all their items. Additionally, a Walmart employee allegedly gave their transaction the green light by checking their receipt. “[They] would never take something intentionally,” Cohen states.

#JuiceWRLD ex #AllyLotti and her BF has been arrested and their MugShot Released 👀 pic.twitter.com/r7A6vSwVRT — DJ Markiece  (@DjMarkiece) January 14, 2023

Despite this, Lotti still plead guilty to misdemeanour possession of instruments of crime. She was given a one-year sentence, but later saw a suspension in favour of six months of probation. If the young woman manages to stay clean during that time, her case will be dismissed.

Her initial charges were felony possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, or heroin and misdemeanour theft of property. For Jamison’s part, he was also taken in for property theft. After pleading no contest, he’s facing the same sentence as his girlfriend. The two of them also have $1,160 in fines to pay.

Shortly after the Walmart arrest incident earlier this month, Lotti’s boyfriend gave her a fancy new Benz that was promptly shown off on social media. See that for yourself here, and check back later for more hip-hop crime news updates.

