Kanye West absolutely floored social media and the rap world after dropping "COUSINS" in April. As you all probably know, the song hears the rapper allege that he gave his relative fellatio until age 14. This is the same cousin that's in prison for life for a murder he committed as a teenager.

On the track's opening verse, Ye raps, "Hangin' with my cousin, readin' dirty magazines / We seen two n****s kissin', we ain't know what that sh*t mean / Then we start re-enactin' everything that we had seen That's when I gave my cousin head, gave my cousin head / Gave my cousin head, I gave my cousin head."

The track blew up quickly online, leading many in a state of pure shock. However, it also led to a lot of ridicule, jokes, and some support from other rappers. While Kanye does state this wild account from his childhood, some are still on the fence if he actually did perform oral sex.

Ye is one to get a rise out of people just to stay relevant. It's kind of been his M.O. this decade.

That's kind of where Digital Nas is at. If you are a fan of Ye's 2020 material, Donda and onward, you probably know who he is. He produced a lot of that album, as well as "COUSINS," as a matter of fact.

Kanye West "COUSINS"

In an interview clip caught by No Jumper, Digital Nas believes he has a sound theory as to why his collaborator blatantly lied, in his eyes.

"Think about it bro. It's like, if I get paid millions of dollars for you to think this, why not? Because you're the one thinking that and I'm the one knowing the facts."

However, he also says in the video, "I don't think so" and "I don't know." There's a good chance Nas doesn't even want to think about Ye's story being real in any capacity, so he's coming up with a reason as to why it's false.

Maybe we will need to hear from Ye's incarcerated relative to really get the truth. But even then, some will claim he's lying, too.