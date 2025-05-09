Cam'ron On The Hunt To Interview Kanye West's Cousin Following Shocking Revelation

kanye west
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Camron attends One Court Draft Week attends Players House Party at NBPA Headquarters on June 20, 2023 in New York City. MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy.
Kanye West has not been too happy with Cam'ron since the former Dipset rapper has expressed his disappointment in him.

Kanye West is at odds with a lot of people dead or alive these days and Cam'ron is one of them. Over the last month or so, the latter has been a little saddened and frustrated with his friend of 20+ years. His critiques began at the beginning of April with him talking in general about his erratic behavior.

"From the time he said, ‘George Bush doesn’t like Black people’—that just happened to be on CNN. It looked bold instead of bizarre. But he’s been on this type of time for years." Overall, Cam'ron believes that the motion that Kanye West once had has severely diminished, "His outlets keep shrinking. People don’t want to give him a platform anymore. If Kanye could still get national interviews, he wouldn’t be talking to Akademiks," he said referencing his wild sit-down in which he wore an all-black KKK-inspired ensemble.

However, what eventually led Ye to clap back at Cam was when the latter said that he has been making Chicago look bad. "I'm not saying nothing about the city of Chicago. It's a lot of sh*t going on with two of the biggest superstars [...] Not just from Chicago, ever in music history, where some personal nasty sh*t going on [...] Y'all putting a stain on a good city, man. Y'all need to cut the sh*t baby," he said in part while also talking about R. Kelly who Kanye has supported as well.

Kanye West Cousin

That prompted the embattled mogul to reply on Twitter. "How Cam say I’m doing anything bad for Chicago. Chicago loves me. I love Cam. It’s n****s like you that had me shook to release the song but I ain’t scared of y’all n****s. And thank you for making dip set. You’re a God. And f*ck you by the way. And I got on my 2 million dollar dipset belt as I tweet."

Eventually, Cam clapped back by taunting him over his shocking cousin admission. If you haven't heard, Kanye dropped a track called "COUSINS" in which he admitted to giving his relative fellatio when they were kids. It was inspired by the time in which they supposedly found dirty magazines and reenacted what the saw in them.

What's more is that Ye believes that led to the cousin killing a pregnant woman and going to prison for life for it. Because of this, Cam'ron is on "the hunt" to interview said cousin at the prison he's staying at to see if his claims are true. The Dipset MC then went on to rehash their feud and stated that Ye doesn't "look happy" even though he's rich.

