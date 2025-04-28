Cam'ron Brings Up Kanye West's Cousin Confession While Responding To Their Feud

Kanye West and Cam'ron go way back to the days of Roc-A-Fella, but their 20-year-plus connection is now experiencing some tension. The two are kind of beefing with each other right now, but not in the way you might expect.

On Killa Cam's It Is What It Is sports talk show with Mase, he discussed how he should proceed with his cohost. The two laughed about the situation overall, indicating they aren't taking things too seriously.

However, in a clip obtained by Kollege Kidd on Twitter, Cam changed the tone very quickly when he brought up Ye's "Cousins" track. On it, he claims he gave his cousin fellatio when they were younger due to their interest in pornographic magazines.

"I don't usually talk to n***as who suck d**k," Cam'ron said of Kanye West. "Once they suck d**k, I don't go back. I don't go back and forth once you admit you suck d**k. That's why I'm talking about, 'What are we doing?'"

Furthermore, Cam and Mase debated on whether or not they should do an intervention for the Chicago artist and how they should respond to his disses against the former. At the end of their conversation, they decided to leave things alone until they collect their thoughts more.

Kanye West & Cam'ron Beef

For those unaware, Cam'ron said Kanye West "stained" Chicago with his recent behavior, also applying the same criticism to R. Kelly. This was also on the It Is What It Is show.

"I'm not saying nothing about the city of Chicago," he remarked. "But two of the biggest superstars ever, it's some molestation, nasty, peeing on b***hes. It's a lot of s**t going on with two of the biggest superstars. [...] Not just from Chicago, ever in music history, where some personal nasty s**t going on. [...] Y'all putting a stain on a good city, man. Y'all need to cut the s**t, baby."