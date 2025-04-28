Cam'ron Brings Up Kanye West's Cousin Confession While Responding To Their Feud

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Camron Kanye West Cousin Feud Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in attendance during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Cam'ron said Kanye West is putting a "stain" on Chicago, and Ye clapped back by dissing and praising the Dipset rapper at the same time.

Kanye West and Cam'ron go way back to the days of Roc-A-Fella, but their 20-year-plus connection is now experiencing some tension. The two are kind of beefing with each other right now, but not in the way you might expect.

On Killa Cam's It Is What It Is sports talk show with Mase, he discussed how he should proceed with his cohost. The two laughed about the situation overall, indicating they aren't taking things too seriously.

However, in a clip obtained by Kollege Kidd on Twitter, Cam changed the tone very quickly when he brought up Ye's "Cousins" track. On it, he claims he gave his cousin fellatio when they were younger due to their interest in pornographic magazines.

"I don't usually talk to n***as who suck d**k," Cam'ron said of Kanye West. "Once they suck d**k, I don't go back. I don't go back and forth once you admit you suck d**k. That's why I'm talking about, 'What are we doing?'"

Furthermore, Cam and Mase debated on whether or not they should do an intervention for the Chicago artist and how they should respond to his disses against the former. At the end of their conversation, they decided to leave things alone until they collect their thoughts more.

Read More: Cam’ron Hilariously Recalls Linking Up With Kanye West At An Abandoned Warehouse

Kanye West & Cam'ron Beef

For those unaware, Cam'ron said Kanye West "stained" Chicago with his recent behavior, also applying the same criticism to R. Kelly. This was also on the It Is What It Is show.

"I'm not saying nothing about the city of Chicago," he remarked. "But two of the biggest superstars ever, it's some molestation, nasty, peeing on b***hes. It's a lot of s**t going on with two of the biggest superstars. [...] Not just from Chicago, ever in music history, where some personal nasty s**t going on. [...] Y'all putting a stain on a good city, man. Y'all need to cut the s**t, baby."

"How Cam say I’m doing anything bad for Chicago," Kanye West clapped back at Cam'ron via Twitter. "Chicago loves me. I love Cam. It’s n***as like you that had me shook to release the song but I ain’t scared of y’all n***as. And thank you for making dip set. You’re a God. And f**k you by the way. And I got on my 2 million dollar dipset belt as I tweet."

Read More: Kanye West Wants R. Kelly Released From Prison

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Claps Back Camron Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Claps Back At Cam'ron's Disappointment With Some Backhanded Praise 4.5K
Cam'ron Calls Out R Kelly Kanye West Hip Hop News Music Cam’ron Calls Out R Kelly & Kanye West For Putting A “Stain” On Chicago 1439
Camron in Concert with Special Guests Dipset and Kanye West - January 4, 2005 Music Cam'ron Hilariously Recalls Linking Up With Kanye West At An Abandoned Warehouse 1.5K
Legendz of the Streetz Tour Reloaded - New Orleans, LA Pop Culture Cam'ron Wears Jeans With Melyssa Ford's Face On The Crotch 4.6K