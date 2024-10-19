Cam'ron Hilariously Recalls Linking Up With Kanye West At An Abandoned Warehouse

Ye's office was "a cave," according to Killa Cam.

Kanye West and Cam'ron go way back as fellow Roc-A-Fella signees in the early 2000s, the former as a producer and the latter as one of the label's most buzzed-about MCs. But some of their most recent link-ups have been a bit bizarre, at least according to Killa Cam. Moreover, he recently recalled a hilarious run-in with Ye at his Beverly Hills "office" sometime around 2021 during the Donda era. While discussing Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets with Mase and Stat Baby on It Is What It Is, the Dipset rapper told a story about the Chicago artist that involves one of the oddest celebrity crossovers you'll hear about this week.

"You know what’s crazy? I’ll give you an example," Cam'ron shared, eventually trying to hold back his laughter. "This was probably three years ago. I went to see the n***a Kanye or whatever. His office in Beverly Hills at one time was a cave, it’s just fire in there and s**t. It’s just like four fires. It’s like a 10-15,000 square foot — it’s not an office, it’s a warehouse. And it’s just fire going.

Cam'ron Tells Hilarious Kanye West Story

Then, Cam'ron spoke about a picture that he took with Kanye West, Marilyn Manson, Julia Fox, and SALEM's Jack Donoghue. "So, you know I know the n***a," Cam continued. "I’m like, ‘What are you doing?' He see me – you know how you can’t play these games with a n***a you know. *laughs* I’m lookin’ at the n***a like, ‘What the f**k is going on in here, man?’" He implied that Ye kind of changed his behavior when he noticed him. It seems like it was a dimly lit warehouse, too, so the Yeezy mogul couldn't immediately see his former Roc partner.