Cam'ron & Mase Sound Off On Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole And Her Controversial 50/50 Comments

Kelce's former fling has everyone chiming in.

A few days ago, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole made an appearance on Angel Reese's Unapologetically Angel. In the time that the interview was published, multiple clips quickly went viral. One of them sees Nicole throw shade toward Teyana Taylor. She was asked about the pettiest thing she's ever done to which she replied that she dressed up as her ex's new girlfriend. Nicole was once tied to Iman Shumpert and it caused the R&B singer to go off on her for the way she talked about it and her "ill" intentions. Also, thrusting Kayla Nicole into debate circles is her controversial comments about going 50/50 with Kelce.

There were rumors swirling around the time of their breakup that him being "cheap" was the reason for their split. Nicole vehemently shut them down, saying, "Yeah, that was never an issue in our relationship, but it was definitely a rumor on the internet." However, that response didn't save her from getting torn apart by some online. Nicole would go on to ask Reese herself if she looked like someone who would bother to split bills with her man. "Do I look like anybody that would split anything?" she asked. The WNBA star replied with "no," which led to her saying, "OK so yeah – that was ridiculous."

Some are siding with Nicole's opinions on not sharing financial responsibilities, while others aren't. A couple of those people are rappers Cam'ron and Mase. On their sports talk show It Is What It Is, they were pretty disgusted overall with her behavior and responses in the interview. Killa Cam even went as far as to say that he thinks "ugly" now after watching the clips. "I don’t care how beautiful you are. What I heard in the interview, you’re ugly. That’s just my attitude. You can be the best-looking girl in the world, but you’re ugly. That answer right there made me say, ‘Never.'” Mase went on to share a similar sentiment.

"This is problematic. This is very problematic. And look at what happened. She caught herself flexing and got a bigger flex on her. Now he’s with somebody he doesn’t have to pay a dime for. So, it didn’t work. You lost him to somebody with more money that would do 50/50." What are your thoughts on Cam'ron and Mase's reactions to Kayla Nicole's 50/50 comments? Do you agree with them or the fans thoughts on the matter? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Cam'ron, Mase, and Kayla Nicole. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the pop culture world.