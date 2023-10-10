Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Reads Powerful Open Letter After Being Hit With “Backlash And Embarrassment”

With Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift, it has been a rough couple of weeks for Kelce's exes. For instance, Kayla Nicole has been going through it online. Overall, there have been various rumors as to why their relationship didn't work out. For those who may not know, they were on and off for about five years. In 2022, they eventually called it quits, and some people said it was because Nicole didn't like having to pay for herself. Subsequently, people tried to dig up old clips of Kelce calling himself "cheap."

Nicole has been feeling bad about all of the rumors and has made it a point to say a lot of the backlash has been ridiculous. Moreover, she has implied that a lot of the hate has come from Swifties. On Monday, she decided to go one step further as she read an open letter on her Instagram account. The letter was about relationship dynamics, hate, and not feeling valued. It was quite powerful, and it's clear that this whole situation has been weighing on her.

Kayla Nicole Speaks

“They may call you a traitor for falling in love,” Nicole said. “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you but quickly realize people don’t protect what they don’t value. They’ll say you’re too much … and in the same breath, tell you you’re not enough. Not successful enough, not wholesome enough, maybe not even intelligent enough. … They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth.” The comments under the video were extremely supportive, with many saying that they resonated with what she was saying.

At this point, no one actually knows what is going on with Kelce and Swift. Swift was not at the last Chiefs game, although Kelce scored a touchdown anyway. It remains to be seen if they will continue to date, however, there is no doubt this story will continue to get extensive coverage.

