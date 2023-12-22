Cam'Ron Claims Kanye West's Recent Behavior Is All A Performance

Many have been discussing Kanye West's behavior for his entire career. He's been a controversial public figure for almost two full decades now and every single fan and fellow rapper seems to have their own theories and explanations for his behavior. That was also the case for Cam'Ron, who recently sat down with the hosts of All The Smoke to discuss his take on the rapper, who he's collaborated with multiple times in the past.

“Kanye, he play crazy with who he wanna play crazy with, you know what I’m saying? That n*gga’s crazy when it’s convenient,” he begins his argument. It's certainly no secret that some of Kanye's antics, particularly in recent years, have led many to question his mental state. “I seen Kanye about a year and a half, two years ago… the n*gga was sane as a m*thaf*cka! Two days later he going crazy on the news and all type of sh*t. Every time I seen Kanye he’s perfectly fine. I’ve never seen the crazy Kanye, personally. Ever," Cam elaborated. Check out the video of his comments about Kanye below.

Cam'Ron's Take On Kanye West Antics

A lot of fans and artists have been coming out with their Kanye West takes in recent weeks. That's primarily because the rapper returned to LA after an extended stay in Europe. Alongside his return he announced a new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign. The project was originally planned to be released last week but it never emerged. The date was then changed to New Year's Eve, before being pushed back once again into January.

Kanye also recently announced plans to build an entire new city in the middle east. The ambitions plans were revealed by a call for collaborators on the project, which West claims will be over 100,000 acres. What do you think of Cam'ron's take on Kanye West appearing "crazy" in public and being completely normal in private? Let us know in the comment section below.

