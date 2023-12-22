Cam'Ron Claims Kanye West's Recent Behavior Is All A Performance

Cam thinks Kanye's public antics are all for show.

BYLavender Alexandria
2018 A3C Festival

Many have been discussing Kanye West's behavior for his entire career. He's been a controversial public figure for almost two full decades now and every single fan and fellow rapper seems to have their own theories and explanations for his behavior. That was also the case for Cam'Ron, who recently sat down with the hosts of All The Smoke to discuss his take on the rapper, who he's collaborated with multiple times in the past.

“Kanye, he play crazy with who he wanna play crazy with, you know what I’m saying? That n*gga’s crazy when it’s convenient,” he begins his argument. It's certainly no secret that some of Kanye's antics, particularly in recent years, have led many to question his mental state. “I seen Kanye about a year and a half, two years ago… the n*gga was sane as a m*thaf*cka! Two days later he going crazy on the news and all type of sh*t. Every time I seen Kanye he’s perfectly fine. I’ve never seen the crazy Kanye, personally. Ever," Cam elaborated. Check out the video of his comments about Kanye below.

Read More: Cam'ron Thanks Nas For Including Him In Rap 50 Despite Past Beefs

Cam'Ron's Take On Kanye West Antics

A lot of fans and artists have been coming out with their Kanye West takes in recent weeks. That's primarily because the rapper returned to LA after an extended stay in Europe. Alongside his return he announced a new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign. The project was originally planned to be released last week but it never emerged. The date was then changed to New Year's Eve, before being pushed back once again into January.

Kanye also recently announced plans to build an entire new city in the middle east. The ambitions plans were revealed by a call for collaborators on the project, which West claims will be over 100,000 acres. What do you think of Cam'ron's take on Kanye West appearing "crazy" in public and being completely normal in private? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Cam'ron, Ma$e, And Treasure Wilson To Interview OJ Simpson On Their Podcast

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.