- MusicJay-Z's "Beach Is Better" Was Originally Made For This Rapper, Mike Will Made-It ClaimsHe claims Big Sean had a chance at the beat before it ended up with Jay-Z.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicCam'Ron Claims Kanye West's Recent Behavior Is All A PerformanceCam thinks Kanye's public antics are all for show.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsAustin Reaves Confirms Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Were FalseReaves x Swift will forever be a fantasy.By Ben Mock
- SportsLil Wayne Ranks LeBron James, Michael Jordan, And Kobe Bryant In GOAT DebateLil Wayne shared his thoughts on basketball's oldest debate.By Ben Mock
- SportsLil Wayne Weighs In On Ja MorantLil Wayne gave a nuanced take about the disgraced Grizzlies star.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDJ Quik Recalls Studio Session With Jay-Z & Beyoncé: "An Out-Of-Body Experience"Quik recalls Bey "offering you motherf*cking water, fruit, and sh*t."By Erika Marie
- SportsChris Bosh Reveals Why No One Will Surpass LeBron JamesChris Bosh knows all about LeBron's greatness.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGlen "Big Baby" Davis Shouts Out Lizzo: "I Need You""Big Baby" Davis is shooting his shot.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDame Dash Reveals Cam'ron Was Shot Over "Paid In Full"During an episode of "All The Smoke" podcast, Dame Dash reveals that Cam'ron was shot over his role as Rico in "Paid In Full."By Brianna Lawson
- TVLil Meech Reveals The Moment He Found Out His Dad Was Big MeechLil Meech says he didn't know about his father's legacy until one of his classmates in private school showed him BMF's Wikipedia page. By Aron A.
- SportsMatt Barnes Takes The High Road After Kwame Brown Comes After HimKwame Brown isn't a fan of Barnes and his podcast.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJeanie Buss Explains Why Chris Paul Lakers Trade Got VetoedThe Chris Paul-Lakers situation was more complex than some people think.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChris Bosh Was Offended By LeBron James Text About Leaving HeatBosh recalled receiving the news that James was headed back to the Cavs just 10 minutes before it made headlines.By Erika Marie
- SportsJJ Redick Claims 76ers "F***ed Up" By Not Re-Signing HimJJ Redick strongly believes the 76ers could have used him this season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAllen Iverson Reveals Who He Wishes He Had Played WithAllen Iverson gave respect to some big names in the NBA.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAllen Iverson Explains Story Behind His Practice RantAllen Iverson's practice press conference will forever live in infamy. By Alexander Cole
- SportsAllen Iverson Has Fans Guessing After Taking Shots At Sports AnalystAllen Iverson had some harsh words for an unnamed sports analyst during his appearance on the "All The Smoke" podcast.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMatt Barnes Refuses To Accept 2017 NBA Championship Ring: "I Got A Free Ride"Matt Barnes and the Golden State Warriors won the title back in 2017, but the former basketball star refuses to accept the ring because he doesn't believe he deserves it.By Erika Marie
- SportsShaq Offered Isaiah Rider $10K To Fight Kobe Bryant During Their FeudShaq & Kobe Bryant were once at odds, and according to former Lakers guard Isaiah Rider, Diesel offered him $10K to fight with his foe.By Erika Marie
- SportsChris Paul Reflects On Kobe Bryant & Vetoed Lakers TradeChris Paul was famously supposed to be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers before David Stern swooped in.By Alexander Cole