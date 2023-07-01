Austin Reaves Confirms Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Were False

On June 5, a Lakers fan account called The Refridgerator posted a tweet about Swift and Lakers guard Austin Reaves. “Following her breakup, Taylor Swift was reportedly seen in an Arkansas Bar this weekend with star Laker basketball player Austin Reaves.” The account only has 981 followers at the time of writing. However, many of those presumably followed the account after this tweet. While it has since become clear that this was a joke, the tweet was picked up by several larger accounts and multiple news organizations.

The weekend in question was June 3 and 4. Swift was performing at Soldier Field in Chicago on both nights. Therefore, it’s unlikely, if not impossible, that Swift could have also been having a drink in Arkansas with Reaves. Not only is Arkansas 513 miles from Soldier Field, but it’s also a two-hour flight minimum. So while unlikely, it was also just plausible enough that the joke gained some legs. However, even Reaves’ brother was dismissive of the report. Now Reaves himself has shut down the rumors once and for all.

Reaves Did Not Go On A Date With Swift

Appearing on All the Smoke, Reaves was asked about the Taylor Swift rumors. “We heard a rumor, and we don’t like to start troubles here, but we heard something about Taylor Swift meeting you somewhere,” Matt Barnes began. “I heard he was riding down the street, and Taylor pulled up, she hopped out (of her car), jumped in with him, and then he just pulled out. That’s what I heard,” Stephen Jackson chimed in. However, Reaves was having none of it. “I have never met her, never talked to her,” Reaves stated bluntly. “All bullshit… I ain’t never talked to her… They said we were in a bar in Arkansas.” Furthermore, Reaves didn’t take the bait when Jackson asked if he would be interested in dating Swift. “I’m gonna stay out of the media.”

So that’s that. There was no dive bar meetup between the songstress and the up-and-coming Laker. Sorry to all the Reaves x Swift shippers out there. At the time of writing, Swift is currently preparing to play two shows at Lumen Field in Seattle as her Eras Tour continues.

