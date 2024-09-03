Cam'ron & Mase Hilariously Roast Michael Jordan's Son And Shade Michael Irvin In The Process

BYAlexander Cole10 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
One Court Draft Week Players House Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Camron attends One Court Draft Week attends Players House Party at NBPA Headquarters on June 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
It Is What It is is so back.

Cam'ron and Mase have one of the best sports talk shows out right now. Overall, It Is What It Is has proven to be must-watch programming. Moreover, it was the catalyst for these two to reconcile their differences and become best friends again. Over the past couple of years, the show has been a massive hit and the fans absolutely adore it. However, they were recently on a bit of a hiatus to enjoy the summer break and get some much-deserved rest.

Now, the show is officially back as the NFL season is about to commence this weekend. Fans could not be more excited for the next six months, and It Is What It Is will be providing commentary throughout. In fact, on Monday, they had Michael Irvin as a guest. Following their segment with Irvin, they discussed the recent images of Michael Jordan's son Marcus appearing to snort what looks like cocaine. Given Irvin's past issues with cocaine, Cam'ron and Mase had a moment in which they couldn't stop laughing.

Read More: Camron Recalls Bailing Out His Friends For A Staggering Load Of Cash

Cam'ron & Mase Are Back In A Big Way

As the two proclaimed, they were happy to bring up the topic after Irvin had already left, otherwise, he could have ended up triggered by the conversation. It was all very silly and you can tell that their moderator, Stat Baby, thought it was hilarious. Ultimately, it is yet another example of how this show continues to provide some laughs. We are just happy to have them back in time for the sports season.

Let us know what you think of the return of It Is What It Is, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is the best sports show out right now? How do you feel about this pivot from Mase and Cam'ron into television? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Mase Proves His Rapping Skills Haven't Faded With Impressive New Freestyle

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...