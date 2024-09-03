Cam'ron & Mase Hilariously Roast Michael Jordan's Son And Shade Michael Irvin In The Process

It Is What It is is so back.

Cam'ron and Mase have one of the best sports talk shows out right now. Overall, It Is What It Is has proven to be must-watch programming. Moreover, it was the catalyst for these two to reconcile their differences and become best friends again. Over the past couple of years, the show has been a massive hit and the fans absolutely adore it. However, they were recently on a bit of a hiatus to enjoy the summer break and get some much-deserved rest.

Now, the show is officially back as the NFL season is about to commence this weekend. Fans could not be more excited for the next six months, and It Is What It Is will be providing commentary throughout. In fact, on Monday, they had Michael Irvin as a guest. Following their segment with Irvin, they discussed the recent images of Michael Jordan's son Marcus appearing to snort what looks like cocaine. Given Irvin's past issues with cocaine, Cam'ron and Mase had a moment in which they couldn't stop laughing.

Read More: Camron Recalls Bailing Out His Friends For A Staggering Load Of Cash

Cam'ron & Mase Are Back In A Big Way

As the two proclaimed, they were happy to bring up the topic after Irvin had already left, otherwise, he could have ended up triggered by the conversation. It was all very silly and you can tell that their moderator, Stat Baby, thought it was hilarious. Ultimately, it is yet another example of how this show continues to provide some laughs. We are just happy to have them back in time for the sports season.