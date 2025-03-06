Michael Irvin's Bare Chest Turns Heads At Brazil Carnival As Shirtless 59-Year-Old Goes Viral

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1268 Views
Michael Irvin Brazil Carnival Shirtless Viral NFL News
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NFL Hall of Fame player Michael Irvin during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Michael Irvin recently said he would be down to fulfill some fans' wishes and be the next Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe.

Michael Irvin might get disrespected sometimes by his peers in the NFL and the wider sports world, but they certainly can't front on his physical prowess. He recently went viral for his look for presumably the Rio de Janeiro Carnival in Brazil, where he donned nothing but some glitter on his bare chest, an icy chain, and a pair of sparkly golden pants. The 59-year-old turned heads pretty much everywhere he went, whether it was people passing him by or folks coming across a video of him on their timeline. Just goes to show that age is just a number...

In fact, Michael Irvin is glad that people are noticing, as he recently responded to fans calling for him to be the next Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe. "I mean, I should be cast as the next Black Panther," he told Cam'ron and Mase on their It Is What It Is sports talk show. "It don’t get any Blacker than me. I been through and through so I’m cool with that. I saw that on one of those sites man and that was cool. That was a cool look. I would, absolutely, I can embody that role… I appreciate that love right there."

Michael Irvin On It Is What It Is With Cam'ron & Mase

Speaking of Cam'ron and Mase, though, Michael Irvin didn't exactly have the best representation on It Is What It Is. His appearance itself was perfect, but the hosts couldn't contain their laughter when they talked about Michael Jordan's son's alleged drug use after Irvin left. Considering the former NFL star's past issues with cocaine, they thought that they would trigger him if they talked about Marcus Jordan in front of him. Overall, they just found it hilarious above all, which sums up It Is What It Is pretty well.

Meanwhile, Michael Irvin still has an estranged relationship with his son, mocking his rap career a few years ago. More specifically, he lamented how his son Tut Tarantino talks about the street life his father escaped despite his privileged background. We'll see whether or not Irvin's fitness and partying causes more double takes in the future.

