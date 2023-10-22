Michael Irvin Trolls Son For Rap Career: “You Grew Up In A Gated Community”

Michael Irvin called out his son during an appearance on Skip Bayless’ FS1 show, Undisputed, teasing him for pursuing a career in hip-hop. The NFL legend joked that his son grew up in a "gated community" and doesn't know where his lyrics are coming from. Irvin's son raps under the name “Tut Tarantino.”

“I got a son. He raps. His rap name is Tut Tarantino,” Irvin said. “If you ever listen to some of his raps. I’m like, ‘Oh my god. Where does this come from, son? You grew up in a gated community your whole life.’ But he’s rapping my life. Because we romanticize and fantasize about that old thug life, ghetto life, and all of that stuff. [W]e used to work to get away from [it]. Now, we’ve gotten to a place somehow where we’re running back towards it. In the music, in everything.”

It's not the first time Irvin has spoken out in criticism of his son's career choice. Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show back in 2019, Irvin revealed: "He raps about some of the hardest stuff in the world. I say to him, 'Son, you grew up in a 20,000 square foot. gated community! Where does this stuff come from?' I worked hard to get you out of this, and you're rapping right back to it." Check out Irvin's latest comments on his son below.

Michael Irvin Calls Out His Son

NFL legend Michael Irvin puts his son’s rap career on blasthttps://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIA pic.twitter.com/XvMVVlTjJ9 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 21, 2023

Michael Irvin recently rejoined NFL Network after settling a defamation lawsuit against Marriott regarding misconduct allegations from earlier this year. Check out Irvin's latest appearance on Undisputed above.

