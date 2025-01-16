Michael Irvin Loves That Fans Want Him Cast As The Next Black Panther

Michael Irvin, former wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, has responded to the viral fan-casting that positioned him as the next Black Panther. He addressed the posts about the idea on social media while speaking with Cam'ron and Mase for a new episode of their sports talk show, It Is What It Is. Treasure Wilson shared a clip of Irvin's response on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

“I mean, I should be cast as the next Black Panther. It don’t get any Blacker than me. I been through and through so I’m cool with that. I saw that on one of those sites man and that was cool. That was a cool look. I would absolutely, I can embody that role… I appreciate that love right there." From there, Cam'ron joked that he'd try to facilitate the deal for Irvin. Irvin then brought up the new Captain America film, Brave New World, which centers on Anthony Mackie's character.

Michael Irvin Attends The NFL Combine

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NFL Hall of Fame player Michael Irvin during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

As for whether Irvin will actually get a shot at playing Black Panther, it seems unlikely. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has already said that there are no plans to recast the role after Chadwick Boseman's passing in 2020. Ahead of the sequel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Feige explained to Empire: “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast. Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story.”

Michael Irvin Discusses Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe