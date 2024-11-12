Denzel Washington Reveals He Will Be In "Black Panther 3"

Feb 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Actor and filmmaker Denzel Washington watches the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
One of the greatest actors of this generation is landing another blockbuster role.

When you think about the Mount Rushmore of actors of this generation, who would you include? Obviously, it depends on personal taste and there are also just so many to choose from. Denzel Washington certainly belongs in that conversation and the big-ticket roles he's acquired over the course of his extensive career helps. From Remember the Titans to his own film franchise in The Equalizer, he's shown his range repeatedly. Pretty soon, he will be back on the big screen again thanks to his contributions in Gladiator II, which hits theaters on November 22. He will play Macrinus in the Ridley Scott directed film and will star alongside Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn and more.

With the movie being out soon, Denzel and his co-stars, Connie and Pedro, sat down with Australia's version of the Today show to discuss it. However, toward the end of the segment, Mr. Washington dropped a bombshell in the process. According to AllHipHop, and the actor himself, he will be landing another character and it's going to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). To be more specific, Denzel Washington will be starring in the upcoming Black Panther 3. You can hear him talking about it around the 4:00 mark in the video below.

Denzel Washington Drops The Black Panther 3 Bombshell

Marvel hasn't made an official announcement for the movie. However, he says director of the previous films, Ryan Coogler, is writing up his part already. "Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther," Washington said to the TV station. This breaking news was shared following the acclaimed actor sharing his goals for the rest of his career.

"At this point in my career, I’m only interested in working with the best. I don’t know how many more films I will make, probably not that many. I want to do things that I haven’t done." Well, being in a superhero movie is one of them and we cannot wait for that to arrive. Of course, the Black Panther series was led by the late and great Chadwick Boseman. He had a lot of respect for Washington, and they shared a close relationship prior to his death. Overall, that just makes this even better.

