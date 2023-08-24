Denzel Washington’s “The Equalizer 3”: What We Know

The Equalizer 3 is set to blow fans away in the final installment of the beloved franchise. Based on the 1980s TV series, The Equalizer made its theatrical debut in 2014. The film introduced a new audience to the badass, ex-military vigilante, Robert McCall, played by Denzel Washington. The first movie showed his origin as the Equalizer as he took on a Russian sex trading syndicate, marking the first time he donned the moniker. In The Equalizer 2, McCall went head-to-head with his past and faced his former partner who became a mercenary.

The Equalizer 3 promises to be the biggest adventure yet, as McCall takes to picturesque southern Italy for peace. However, he finds himself in the crosshairs of the Italian Mafia. The movie has also been confirmed to be the last round of McCall’s events. Fans can expect to see Denzel Washington at his most fierce. In the upcoming movie, he revisits his past demons to face his biggest threat yet.

Release Date & Where To Watch

The third and final Equalizer movie has been scheduled for theatrical release on September 1, 2023. Perfectly set for Labor Day weekend, viewers have more time to enjoy the movie. In the past few months, promotion for the movie has kicked off with multiple posters, teasers, and trailers that promise an explosive and thrilling experience.

As expected, The Equalizer 3 will have a full-scale theatrical release. However, The Equalizer 3 will also be joining the first and second movies on Netflix in the future. This will be the best pick for those who would rather stream at home. However, a streaming release date has not yet been confirmed. Regardless, fans can expect to find the blockbuster on streaming by late 2023, or early 2024.

What’s New In The Equalizer 3​

The biggest change in The Equalizer 3 from the previous movies is the change of scenery. While the first two movies were set in Boston, Massachusetts, the final movie takes place in the Italian countryside. The new setting offers new and creative locations for stunts and interesting scenes as can be seen in the trailer. The mafia may seem to have the advantage on their home turf but the fast-paced teasers and trailers have shown that a change of scene is not enough to deter Robert McCall.

Another much-anticipated element of the final movie is the cast. During The Equalizer 2, Fans said goodbye to Melissa Leo’s Susan Plummer. Many fans were left wondering who would serve as Robert McCall’s friend and confidant in the final movie. The decision to cast Dakota Fanning has surely been a joy to many fans. She will be playing Emma Collins, a CIA agent who works with McCall as he takes on the mafia. Their fans are excited for the two actors to work together again. Nearly 20 years ago, they shared the screen in 2004’s Man on Fire. Other new cast members that fans are excited to see in The Equalizer 3 include Eugenio Mastrandrea, David Denman, Sophia Ammar, and Remo Girone, among others.

