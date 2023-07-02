Anthony Mackie says that he was “so f*cking nervous” to work with Harrison Ford on Captain America: Brave New World that he forgot his lines. He discussed working with the legendary actor during a recent interview with Inverse.

“The first day was so intimidating,” Mackie said. “I was so f*cking nervous I couldn’t remember my lines. He’s Harrison f*cking Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy. He’s everything a movie star should be. He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of sh*t.’ And everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let’s shoot this sh*t.’”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Actor Anthony Mackie arrives at the premiere of Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War” on April 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

“We spent a good bit of time together,” Mackie added. “Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That’s their relationship in the storyline.”

In addition to Captain America: Brave New World being the first feature film to see Mackie’s Sam Wilson take over the titular role as Captain America, it also marks Ford’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Ford takes over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, formerly played by the late William Hurt.

Ford previously said that he enjoyed his time working on Captain America: Brave New World during an interview with Esquire. “Uh, yeah,” Ford said at the time. “I mean, there are tough days and easy days and fun days and all kinds of days. It’s a tough schedule and, yeah, it’s fun. But it’s not a walk in the park. It’s not fun fun. It’s work.” Captain America: Brave New World wrapped filming, last week. It will hit theaters, next year. In addition to Brave New World, Ford recently starred in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

