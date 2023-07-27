Anthony Mackie: 7 Of The Acclaimed Actor’s Best Movies

One of the most recognizable actors of his generation, Anthony Mackie has starred in several acclaimed movies. He’s notable for his shapeshifting qualities in front of the camera and is able to take on a wide range of roles. He rose to great fame for his top-billed role as Falcon in the MCU. However, these lucrative blockbusters haven’t deterred Mackie from chasing down more weighty performances.

In light of his versatility, Anthony Mackie is gearing up to win the hearts of video game fans around the globe. He’s the lead star in the post-apocalyptic action comedy, Twisted Metal. The series, based on the video game of the same name, is one of 2023’s most anticipated offerings. Nonetheless, judging by his impeccable catalog of movies, Anthony Mackie will be knocking it out of the park.

8 Mile (2002)

Anthony Mackie might have not been the main attraction in 8 Mile, but he sure did hold his own. Playing the role of Papa Doc, Mackie’s character served his purpose of keeping the audience rooting for Eminem’s character, Jimmy. Impressively, 8 Mile was Mackie’s feature film debut, boosting his career significantly. Not many actors can boast of bursting on the scene with one of Hip Hop’s greatest movies, but Mackie sure can.

Brother To Brother (2004)

In his earliest movies, Mackie shone as a versatile act. After gaining fame with 8 Mile, Mackie earned critical acclaim with the niche LGBT film, Brother to Brother. The film stars Mackie in his first-ever lead role. He plays Perry, a gay art student who attempts to navigate the world around him. Brother To Brother is an exemplary tale of homophobia and racism in America, and Mackie earned an Independent Spirit Award for his emotive and compelling role. The film was praised for its many powerful themes centered on Black history. These include the civil rights movement, the Harlem Renaissance, and the gay rights movement.

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Before becoming frequent collaborators in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Anthony Mackie and Jeremy Renner received rave reviews for starring in The Hurt Locker. The 2009 war thriller is heralded as one of the best movies of Anthony Mackie’s career. The Hurt Locker won the Best Picture award at the Oscars. It also became Mackie’s first movie to earn him numerous award nominations and accolades. For his work as Sergeant J. T. Sanborn, he took home the African American Film Critics Association and Black Reel Awards for Best Supporting Actor.

Notorious (2009)

By the late 2000s, Mackie had already become a notable actor for his incredible talents. In 2009, he played Tupac Shakur in the biographical drama Notorious. His performance as the Hip Hop icon was widely praised, although there were some criticisms. While Mackie nailed Tupac’s mannerisms, some viewers were displeased that he looked nothing like the rapper. Regardless, this was his second time portraying the icon. In 2001, before his breakthrough, Mackie played Tupac in the play, Up Against The Wind. This was while he was a student at Juilliard’s Drama Division.

The Banker

Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson joined forces for one of 2020’s most appreciated period movies. The Banker featured an ensemble cast and followed the true story of Bernard Garrett. In the 1960s, Garrett fought for housing integration, becoming a renowned figure in African American history. Mackie’s performance was well received, as was that of the rest of the main cast, which also featured Nia Long and Jesse T. Usher.

All The Way

Over his two-decade-long career, Mackie has played a couple of real-life figures. He’s played Bernard Garrett in The Banker, Tupac Shakur in Notorious, Will Johnson in Vampire Hunter, and Hakim Jamal in Seberg. However, his most acclaimed portrayal came in the HBO television-film, All The Way. In the biographical drama, Mackie portrayed the legendary activist, Martin Luther King. The film follows the immediate presidency of Lyndon B. Johnson after the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Mackie portrayed King’s signature fervor and vim, delivering a masterful performance.

Captain America: Civil War

Anthony Mackie has become widely known for his work as Sam Wilson in multiple MCU movies. His performance as Falcon in Civil War has been praised as one of the best superheroes in live-action media. Mackie first appeared in the 2014 blockbuster, Captain America: The Winter Soldier. His most recent MCU appearance was the two billion-dollar grossing Avengers: Endgame. For the first time, he will lead the new Captain America movie, Brave New World, set for a summer 2024 release.

