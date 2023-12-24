Antonio Brown Blasts Michael Irvin In New Twitter Rant

The provocateur accused the commentator and legend of cocaine abuse and questioned his hometown credentials.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Antonio Brown had a bone to pick this holiday season, as he just unleashed some attacks against football legend Michael Irvin. Of course, this might just be because the former wide receiver and now commentator has often spoken out about his antics, behavior, game, and general place within or outside of the NFL. Still, there doesn't really seem to be much of a news item attached here other than Irvin's recent list of the greatest wide receivers in league history. As you probably guessed, he left off Brown, which prompted him to get scandalous and homophobic in response. It's just the latest addition in his long series of wild statements and claims.

"Sleeping at the top with Nightmares at the bottom," Antonio Brown tweeted recently, starting off his tirade with what sounds like a bar. "Everybody want to be fly Until you swat em. Michael Irvin stay off the cocaine I got way more stats than you f***ot. You from Broward not Miami we slap the s**t your old a**. Merry chrisma PlayerHater." At least he didn't namedrop Keke Palmer this time, or invoke any other wild celebrity takes or attitudes in this instance.

Antonio Brown Goes Off On Michael Irvin

In other news, Michael Irvin is too preoccupied with his commentary endeavors to pay this much mind, although that's exactly the avenue that might prompt him to respond. In addition, he's also quite busy with parenting, but that's more of a comical relationship if you go off of recent headlines. For example, the Cowboys legend recently clowned his son's rap career, joking that he's trying to flex while having grown up in a gated community. Not exactly the most supportive of statements, but at least it seemed in good fun.

Meanwhile, there's no telling what AB will say or do next, whether it's about the NFL or his personal life. Hopefully he's able to find some stability and happiness and this isn't the result of wider issues or unresolved conflicts. For now, though, it seems like this will continue to be an angle of controversy and chaos in the public eye. For more news and the latest updates on Antonio Brown and Michael Irvin, stick around on HNHH.

