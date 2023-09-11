Michael Irvin Rejoins NFL Network, Settles Defamation Lawsuit

Michael Irvin found himself at the center of a controversy a few months ago while covering the Super Bowl. Overall, Irvin was accused of misconduct while talking to a female employee at a Marriott hotel. Subsequently, Irvin was relieved of his duties as an analyst for the NFL Network. Moreover, ESPN also let Irvin go from his post on First Take. It was a difficult time for the Dallas Cowboys legend, and he decided to fight back. As you may remember, he launched a $100 million defamation lawsuit against the hotel chain.

In the weeks that followed the allegations, a video was revealed in which Irvin could be seen talking to the woman. Overall, there wasn't any misconduct shown, and it had the public on his side. Since that time, Irvin has become a regular on Undisputed with FS1. Additionally, this Sunday, he was back on the NFL Network, where he revealed it was good to be back. As Awful Announcing reports, he ended up settling his lawsuit with Marriott, which led to the network reinstating him.

Michael Irvin Returns

This is obviously a huge win for Irvin, who was ostracized from sports broadcasting at the time of the allegations. According to reports, it was not made clear what the settlement entailed. All we know is that the matter has been revealed, and Irvin is back working in sports media. Fans celebrated his return over the weekend, noting that he is one of the best parts of the broadcast. Not to mention, his Cowboys won by a score of 40-0, which made things that much more fun.

It remains to be seen if more details of the lawsuit settlement will be made public. For now, however, many are just happy to see Irvin back on the airwaves. Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed.

