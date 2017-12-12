NFL Network
- SportsMichael Irvin Rejoins NFL Network, Settles Defamation LawsuitMichael Irvin is happy to be back at work.By Alexander Cole
- ViralNFL Reporter Accidentally Says Jalen Carter Has A Big DickBriget Condon had an unfortunate pre-draft slip-upBy Ben Mock
- SportsWillie McGinest Fired From NFL NetworkWillie McGinest has been relieved of his duties with the NFL Network following an incident at a Los Angeles restaurant. By Tyler Reed
- SportsMichael Irvin Taken Off Super Bowl Duties After Woman Issues ComplaintMichael Irvin is "perplexed" by the situation.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNFL Teams Looking To Close In On Colin Kaepernick Deal: RumorColin Kaepernick could very well be back in the NFL next season.By Alexander Cole
- GramSnoop Dogg Says Jay Z “Really Loved” Nipsey Hussle: WatchIn an upcoming interview with DeSean Jackson, Snoop Dogg talks about Jay Z 's love for the late Nipsey Hussle.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsLe'Veon Bell May Report On Saturday To Collect His $900K Check: ReportIs the $900K game check giving Le'Veon Bell second thoughts about holding out?By Devin Ch
- SportsEzekiel Elliott Reacts To Falling 47 Spots In NFL's Top 100 Player ListThe NFL just released the bottom half of its Top 100 Player Rankings.By Devin Ch
- SportsNFL Network To Air Flag Football Games Ft. Mike Vick, Nate RobinsonNew details regarding the American Flag Football League.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsDonovan McNabb Fired By ESPN After Sexual Harassment InvestigationESPN cuts ties with McNabb and Eric Davis.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNFL Network Exec Deletes Dozens Of Twitter Interactions With Porn StarsDavid Eaton deletes account after bizarre tweets exposed.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsDonovan McNabb, Marshall Faulk Named In Sexual Harrassment LawsuitFormer NFL Network employee files suit against several former players.By Kyle Rooney